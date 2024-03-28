A good Friday it will be - mostly clear skies, very warm in areas and also very fresh; daytime humidity levels are generally forecast to be very low.

Pretty windy, especially in the morning, and even though the breezes are southerly, they do have a bit of chill to them.

The wind is expected to pick up again by the evening, when cloudier skies are forecast ahead of a Saturday with possible showers, thunderstorms and lower temperatures. Easter Sunday continues to look as if it will be rather grey with some rain and that wind still blowing.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (12C) 25C, fresh south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 20%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 20, Sun: 23, Mon: 19.

(12C) 25C, fresh south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 20%. - Sat: 20, Sun: 23, Mon: 19. Andratx (11C) 20C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sat: 17, Sun: 20, Mon: 17.

(11C) 20C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sat: 17, Sun: 20, Mon: 17. Binissalem (11C) 24C, moderate south breeze easing to southwest; humidity 15%. Sat: 18, Sun: 21, Mon: 18.

(11C) 24C, moderate south breeze easing to southwest; humidity 15%. Sat: 18, Sun: 21, Mon: 18. Deya (10C) 21C, moderate south-southeast breezes; humidity 25%. Sat: 16, Sun: 19, Mon: 16.

(10C) 21C, moderate south-southeast breezes; humidity 25%. Sat: 16, Sun: 19, Mon: 16. Palma (13C) 23C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 25%. Sat: 18, Sun: 21, Mon: 18.

(13C) 23C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 25%. Sat: 18, Sun: 21, Mon: 18. Pollensa (12C) 27C, fresh south breeze easing to light; humidity 15%. Sat: 21, Sun: 24, Mon: 19.

(12C) 27C, fresh south breeze easing to light; humidity 15%. Sat: 21, Sun: 24, Mon: 19. Porreres (12C) 24C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 20%. Sat: 19, Sun: 22, Mon: 18.

(12C) 24C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 20%. Sat: 19, Sun: 22, Mon: 18. Sant Llorenç (12C) 23C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sat: 20, Sun: 23, Mon: 19.

(12C) 23C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sat: 20, Sun: 23, Mon: 19. Santanyi (12C) 22C, moderate south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 30%. Sat: 18, Sun: 22, Mon: 18.

(12C) 22C, moderate south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 30%. Sat: 18, Sun: 22, Mon: 18. Sineu (13C) 23C, fresh south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 20%. Sat: 18, Sun: 21, Mon: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Thursday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 25.2 Pollensa, 23.8 Muro, 22.9 Sa Pobla, 22.8 Arta, Capdepera, Colonia Sant Pere and Puerto Pollensa, 22.0 Palma University, 21.4 Binissalem, 21.3 Petra, Santa Maria, Son Bonet (Marratxi) and Son Servera, 21.0 Puerto Soller; Lows of 9.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 10.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.8 Llucmajor, 13.9 Porreres; Gusts of 93 km/h Serra Alfabia, 90 Cabrera, 78 Banyalbufar, 76 Portocolom.