The arrival of a mass of dry and warm African air will bring a period of “exceptionally high” temperatures, typical of the end of June, across Spain from tomorrow, Wednesday and the Balearics from Thursday.

Temperatures will peak over the weekend between 5 and 12 degrees above normal for this time of year, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

From tomorrow, a notable increase in the maximum temperatures is expected in the northwest interior of the mainland and in the Canary Islands, but it will be from Thursday onwards when the values will begin to increase in large areas of the country.

And, looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will continue to rise in the eastern half of the mainland and in the Balearics.