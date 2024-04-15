The Aemet met agency reports another mass of Saharan dust suspended in the atmosphere over Mallorca. This will be evident on Monday.
Risk of more muddy rain in Mallorca
A new mass of Saharan dust over the island
Also in Weather
- Spain wants Britons to show they have 113.40 euros, £97, per day for their holidays
- Major security alert at Mallorca airport, surprise landing of flights from Morocco and Namibia
- Big changes on the horizon when Britons travel to Mallorca
- Over two hours for Britons to get through Palma airport queues
- Passengers advised to head to Mallorca airport three hours before flights
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.