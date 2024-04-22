Could it snow this Monday in Mallorca? Well, the forecast of the Met Office (AEMET) does not rule out this phenomenon on the highest peaks of the largest of the Balearic Islands. On a day marked by a change and a radical drop in temperatures, bad weather looks set to return.

The forecast for this Monday 22nd April announces a lightly cloudy sky, tending towards cloudy or overcast in the morning, with precipitation, more likely in the Pitiusas, which could be snow on the summits of the Serra de Tramuntana. In this case, it would be on Puig Major or Massanella and the highest peaks where this phenomenon could occur and this snow, which is not very common in the spring, could set.

Arrancaremos la última semana de #abril con temperaturas de #invierno, que se irán recuperando a lo largo de la misma. #primavera2024 pic.twitter.com/zGKFPndKoA — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) April 21, 2024

In general, there will be falling temperatures, reaching minimums at the end of the day. In Menorca, moderate wind from the north with some strong winds; in the rest of the island, light to moderate wind from the east and northeast. A trend that will diminish as the week progresses.

This drop in temperatures will last for a few days as it is expected that, due to the joint action of an anticyclone located to the northwest of Europe and a squall that will develop over the western and central Mediterranean, an arctic air mass will arrive and cause this marked drop in temperatures on the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.