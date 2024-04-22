Could it snow this Monday in Mallorca? Well, the forecast of the Met Office (AEMET) does not rule out this phenomenon on the highest peaks of the largest of the Balearic Islands. On a day marked by a change and a radical drop in temperatures, bad weather looks set to return.
Will it snow this Monday on the Tramuntana mountains?
The Met office forecasts precipitation that could lead to this phenomenon in the highest areas of Mallorca
Also in Weather
- Spain wants Britons to show they have 113.40 euros, £97, per day for their holidays
- Big changes on the horizon when Britons travel to Mallorca
- Over two hours for Britons to get through Palma airport queues
- Palma Airport passport control "collapse" put down to unscheduled flights
- Living in a motorhome in Palma: "It'll only get worse"
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.