Should be reasonably sunny in most areas on Saturday morning. Getting cloudier in the afternoon and especially by evening, when the risk of rain is due to increase; there may well be some muddy rain.

Sunday is looking grey for the whole island and with 100% probability of rain. Aemet says that rain could be quite heavy. There is a yellow alert for rain in the Tramuntana; it's possible that this could be extended.

The forecast up to Thursday indicates a continuing likelihood of rain, especially on Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 5pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (12C) 24C, moderate south breeze veering gentle southwest; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 19, Mon: 19, Tue: 19.

Andratx (12C) 20C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 75%. Sun: 19, Mon: 18, Tue: 19.

Binissalem (10C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Sun: 19, Mon: 19, Tue: 20.

Deya (11C) 20C, moderate south breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 18, Mon: 17, Tue: 17.

Palma (14C) 21C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sun: 18, Mon: 19, Tue: 19.

Pollensa (11C) 25C, fresh south breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sun: 20, Mon: 19, Tue: 20.

Porreres (11C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sun: 17, Mon: 19, Tue: 19.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 23C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Sun: 18, Mon: 19, Tue: 20.

Santanyi (12C) 21C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sun: 17, Mon: 19, Tue: 19.

Sineu (11C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 45%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Friday summary (as of 5pm) - Highs of 22.1 Binissalem; 21.7 Arta, 21.2 Sa Pobla, 21.1 Puerto Pollensa, 21.0 Palma University and Sant Elm, 20.9 Manacor and Petra, 20.8 Porreres, 20.7 Llucmajor and Santa Maria, 20.6 Sineu, 20.4 Can Sion (Campos), 20.3 Es Capdella and Pollensa, 20.2 Capdepera and Muro, 20.0 Palma Airport; Lows of 4.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 7.3 Can Sion, 7.7 Lluc, 8.8 Arta; Rainfall of 0.6 litres per square metre Portocolom and Santanyi.