Rain likely to continue overnight and into Tuesday morning; Aemet says that rain in the early hours is most likely in the east and could be accompanied by thunderstorms.

Depending on area, the probability of rain during the day does vary - high in central and eastern areas, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon; lower probability elsewhere. There should be sunny spells on Tuesday.

There are no weather alerts, those for Monday having been reasonably accurate in that the heaviest rain was in parts of the Tramuntana and the south. A point about these alerts is that they cover relatively wide areas. For example, in the south there were sixteen litres of rain per square metre in Andratx (Sant Elm) but only 0.8 at the Salines Llevant weather station near the coast in Campos. The rain wasn't, it has to be said, as heavy as the yellow alert had suggested.

For Wednesday, there is now a high risk of rain in the afternoon, but otherwise mainly sunny.

The outlook into the weekend is for temperatures to rise. On Sunday, a high of 27C is forecast. The chance of rain from Thursday onwards is low.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (12C) 20C, light northeast breeze veering southeast; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 22, Thu: 20, Fri: 21.

Andratx (11C) 18C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Wed: 20, Thu: 19, Fri: 21.

Binissalem (10C) 21C, calm increasing to gentle northeast breeze; humidity 65%. Wed: 22, Thu: 19, Fri: 23.

Deya (10C) 18C, light west breeze; humidity 65%. Wed: 19, Thu: 17, Fri: 20.

Palma (12C) 20C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 60%. Wed: 20, Thu: 19, Fri: 23.

Pollensa (12C) 21C, light north breeze backing southwest; humidity 60%. Wed: 22, Thu: 21, Fri: 22.

Porreres (10C) 21C, light west breeze backing southeast; humidity 65%. Wed: 21, Thu: 20, Fri: 24.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 21C, light northeast breeze switching southwest; humidity 70%. Wed: 23, Thu: 21, Fri: 22.

Santanyi (10C) 20C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 70%. Wed: 21, Thu: 19, Fri: 22.

Sineu (11C) 20C, light west breeze backing southeast; humidity 60%. Wed: 21, Thu: 19, Fri: 23.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Monday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 21.0 Portocolom, 20.1 Santanyi, 19.9 Cabrera, 19.8 Palma Port, 19.7 Salines Llevant (Campos), 19.5 Can Sion (Campos), 19.1 Arta and Colonia Sant Pere, 19.0 Manacor, 18.9 Porreres, 18.8 Muro, 18.7 Santa Maria and Son Servera, 18.6 Palma Airport, 18.5 Sa Pobla, 18.2 Es Capdellà, 18.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Llucmajor and Petra; Lows of 8.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 11.3 Lluc; Rainfall of 23.1 litres per square metre Serra Alfabia, 17.6 Banyalbufar, 16.3 Sant Elm, 14.2 Puerto Soller, 12.0 Es Capdellà, 11.0 Palma Port, 10.6 Palma University and Son Bonet (Marratxi).