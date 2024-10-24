An Isolated High Level Depression (DANA) will cause a “significant change in the weather in Mallorca”· over the next few days, according to the spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, María José Guerrero. She warned that “the forecast is uncertain and therefore, so is the position of the DANA”.

Orders have been given to activate a yellow alert for rain in the southern half of Mallorca this coming Saturday, October 26. It is not ruled out having to do so in other areas and on other days, depending on the evolution of the DANA. Guerrero said that that the rain will begin this evening .

On Friday a squall and a cold front will move across the mainland and will hit Mallorca from the afternoon or evening bringing rain and thunderstorms which will be locally heavy. Temperatures will be similar and the wind will blow lightly from the south.

On Saturday, cloudy skies are expected with showers that may be accompanied by thunderstorms and may again be locally heavy. Guerrero stressed that at the moment it seems that the DANA will affect more the southern half of the island, which is why it will be necessary to activate a warning.

There will also be a significant drop in maximum temperatures, they will struggle to reach 20º-21º. Temperatures will go from being above to below normal for this time of year; the norm is 22º. The wind will blow light to moderate from the south and southwest.

On Sunday, the weather instability will continue. There will be cloudy intervals with the probability of occasional showers that may be accompanied by thunderstorms. Temperatures will change little and will drop at night. The wind will blow lightly to moderately from the southwest, turning east in the afternoon.