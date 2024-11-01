Little rest from the storm for Mallorca and Menorca at least. The State Meteorological Agency has extended the orange alert for heavy rain that could leave accumulations of 50 litres per square metre in one hour and 120 litres in a few hours in Mallorca and Menorca to early Saturday morning - at the earliest.

Skies will remain cloudy, with locally heavy or very heavy showers and thunderstorms, which may be persistent in Menorca and east and northeast of Mallorca, with a tendency to cloudy intervals with occasional isolated showers that could be locally heavy and thundery. Also if you are flying keep an eye on your flights after today's delays because of the weather - again. Temperatures with little change or with a decrease in the minimum temperatures. Light to moderate wind. Yesterday’s minimum temperatures were:

14 Escorca, S.Torrella

15 Alfàbia

18 Lluc

18 Palma University

18 Porreres

18 Sineu

18 P.Soller

18 Andratx

18 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

19 Sa Pobla

19 Petra

19 Llucmajor

19 Aerop.Palma

19 Artà

19 Binissalem

19 Manacor

19 Muro