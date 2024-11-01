Skies will remain cloudy, with locally heavy or very heavy showers and thunderstorms, which may be persistent in Menorca and east and northeast of Mallorca, with a tendency to cloudy intervals with occasional isolated showers that could be locally heavy and thundery. Also if you are flying keep an eye on your flights after today's delays because of the weather - again. Temperatures with little change or with a decrease in the minimum temperatures. Light to moderate wind.
Yesterday’s minimum temperatures were:
14 Escorca, S.Torrella
15 Alfàbia
18 Lluc
18 Palma University
18 Porreres
18 Sineu
18 P.Soller
18 Andratx
18 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
19 Sa Pobla
19 Petra
19 Llucmajor
19 Aerop.Palma
19 Artà
19 Binissalem
19 Manacor
19 Muro
