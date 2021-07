WHAT: The Sunset Market

WHEN: On Wednesday 14 and Thursday 15 July from 16.00 to 24.00.

WHERE: In Puerto Portals. Runs until August 19. Music, decorations stalls etc...

WHAT: Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas with children’s entertainment - Mel i Sucre

WHEN: On Wednesday July 14 at 19.00.

WHERE: Church square in Puerto Pollensa.

WHAT: XII Memorial Francesc Ramis

WHEN: On Wednesday July 14 at 20.30.

WHERE: Fishing pier in Porto Cristo. Reservations www.enviumanacor.cat.

WHAT: Santa Margalida Fiestas with Crestatx Poètic - night of poetry

WHEN: On Wednesday July 14 at 22.00.

WHERE: Crestatx, at the oratory in Sa Pobla.

WHAT: Flamenco music

WHEN: On Wednesday July 14 at 22.00.

WHERE: At Teatre Sans in Palma. Tickets 20/27 euros. Reservations www.palmaflamenco.es.

WHAT: Summer nights (Nits a la fresca) with Coral M. Andratx & Coral Veus de Ponet - Habaneras

WHEN: On Wednesday July 14 at 22.00

WHERE: Puerto Andratx. Free. Reservations at cultura@andratx.cat.

WHAT: Flamenco- pop with La Mari de Chambao

WHEN: On Wednesday July 14 at 22.00.

WHERE: S’Embat in Campos (Ses Covetes). Tickets from 40 euros. www.ticketib.com.

WHAT: Dixie, jazz and swing with S’Arrual Jazz Mort

WHEN: On Wednesday July 14 at 22.15

WHERE: Pl. Ramon Llull in Petra.

WHAT: Puerto Pollensa - Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas with children’s musical - Max Theatre

WHEN: On Thursday July 15 at 18.30.

WHERE: At the church square in Puerto Pollensa.

WHAT: Sant Jaume Fiestas with giants

WHEN: On Thursday July 15 at 19.00.

WHERE: At the Porta des Moll and then procession to the church square in Alcudia.

WHAT: Sant Jaume Fiestas with opening address and music from 5-Sis Quartet

WHEN: On Thursday July 15 at 20.00.

WHERE: At the church square in Alcudia. Limited capacity; invitations from the auditorium.

WHAT: Mallorca Live Music with concert by Jaime Cullum + DJ Petit

WHEN: On Thursday 15 July at 20.00.

WHERE: Old Aquapark in Calvia. Tickets from 43 euros at mallorcalivemusic.com. See above video.

WHAT: Cultura es Vida with concert by Carlos Rivera

WHEN: On Thursday 15 July at 20.00.

WHERE: Son Fusteret in Palma. Tickets from 35 euros at culturaesvida.es.

WHAT: Night market

WHEN: On Thursday 15 July at 20.00.

WHERE: Carrer Major, Plaza de Can Flor (Pòrtol) in Marratxi.

WHAT: Concert by Petit

WHEN: On Thursday 15 July at 20.30.

WHERE: Bellver Castle in Palma. Tickts 12 euros at ticketib.com.

WHAT: Concert by Los Aurora

WHEN: On Thursday 15 July at 21.00

WHERE: Sant Domingo Cloister in Pollensa. Tickts 15 euros at ticketib.com.

WHAT: Deya International Music Festival with The Nordic Night

WHEN: On Thursday 15 July at 21.00

WHERE: Son Marriog in Deya. Tickets 20 euros.

WHAT: Summer Symphonies with the Balearic Symphony Orchestra

WHEN: On Thursday 15 July at 21.00

WHERE: Courtyard of the Misericordia in Palma. Tickets 30 euros. Works by Holberg de Grieg, Bach and Schónberg.

WHAT: Folk dances by Agrupació Sa Torre and Puig de Bonany

WHEN: On Thursday 15 July at 21.00

WHERE: The courtyard of CEIP Ses Comes (school) in Porto Cristo. Free.

WHAT: Puerto Pollensa - Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas with folk dance by Aires de la Cala

WHEN: On Thursday July 15 at 21.30.

WHERE: At the church square in Puerto Pollensa.