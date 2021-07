WHAT: The Sunset Market

WHEN: Thursday 15 July from 16.00 to 24.00.

WHERE: In Puerto Portals. Runs until August 19. Music, decorations stalls etc...

WHAT: Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas with children’s musical - Max Theatre

WHEN: Thursday July 15 at 18.30.

WHERE: At the church square in Puerto Pollensa.

WHAT: Sant Jaume Fiestas with giants

WHEN: Thursday July 15 at 19.00.

WHERE: At the Porta des Moll and then procession to the church square in Alcudia.

WHAT: Sant Jaume Fiestas with opening address and music from 5-Sis Quartet

WHEN: Thursday July 15 at 20.00.

WHERE: At the church square in Alcudia. Limited capacity; invitations from the auditorium.

WHAT: Mallorca Live Music with concert by Jaime Cullum + DJ Petit

WHEN: Thursday 15 July at 20.00.

WHERE: Old Aquapark in Calvia. Tickets from 43 euros at mallorcalivemusic.com.

WHAT: Music with Argentine singer Nathy Peluso

WHEN: Thursday 15 July at 20.00.

WHERE: Palma’s Auditorium. Tickets 5 euros. Sold out.

WHAT: Cultura es Vida with concert by Carlos Rivera

WHEN: Thursday 15 July at 20.00.

WHERE: Son Fusteret in Palma. Tickets from 35 euros at culturaesvida.es.

WHAT: Night market

WHEN: Thursday 15 July at 20.00.

WHERE: Carrer Major, Plaza de Can Flor (Pòrtol) in Marratxi.

WHAT: Concert by Petit sings Love

WHEN: Thursday 15 July at 20.30.

WHERE: Bellver Castle in Palma. Tickts 12 euros at ticketib.com.

WHAT: Concert by Los Aurora

WHEN: Thursday 15 July at 21.00.

WHERE: Sant Domingo Cloister in Pollensa. Tickts 15 euros at ticketib.com.

WHAT: Deya International Music Festival with Deya and The Nordic Night

WHEN: Thursday 15 July at 21.00.

WHERE: Son Marriog in Deya. Tickets 20 euros. www.dimfentradas.com. See above video.

WHAT: Summer Symphonies with the Balearic Symphony Orchestra

WHEN: Thursday 15 July at 21.00.

WHERE: Courtyard of the Misericordia in Palma. Tickets 30 euros. Works by Holberg de Grieg, Bach and Schónberg.

WHAT: Folk dances by Agrupació Sa Torre and Puig de Bonany

WHEN: Thursday 15 July at 21.00.

WHERE: The courtyard of CEIP Ses Comes (school) in Porto Cristo. Free.

WHAT: Music with local music band

WHEN: Thursday 15 July at 21.00.

WHERE: Roundabout Av. de lees Palmeres inSa Coma.

WHAT: Music with Reïna

WHEN: Thursday 15 July at 21.00.

WHERE: History Museum garden in Manacor. Ticket 10 euros at ticketib.com.

WHAT: Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas with folk dance by Aires de la Cala

WHEN: Thursday July 15 at 21.30.

WHERE: At the church square in Puerto Pollensa.

WHAT: Piano recital “1 piano & 200 candles” by David Gomez

WHEN: Thursday 15 July at 22.00.

WHERE: Finca Ca’s Pianista in Sineu. Tickets 30 euros.