Friday, July 23

OPERA – “La serva padrona” - Teatre Principal – 20:00 – PALMA – 10/45€ (until 24/07)

MUSIC – “Broadway Bites” - Amphitheatre–20:00 – Reservations: Town Hall –DEYA –free

MUSIC – “La Guardia” – Mateu Cañellas Sports centre – 20:00 – : www.eventbrite.es – INCA - free

MUSIC – 8th Nits Clàssiques de la Tramuntana - “Ensemble Tramuntana” – 20:30 –Church – Tickets: www.ticketib.com - SOLLER – 15€

MUSIC – “Simfovents Palma” – Courtyard of Castell de Bellver – 20:30 -Tickets: https://palmacultura.koobin.cat/ - PALMA -free

MUSIC – “Queen Tribute. Break Free” - Auditorium – 21:00 – PALMA – 45€

MUSIC – “Duplicats” – Amphitheatre Son Tugores – 21:00 – Tickets: Municipal Offices – ALARO – free

MUSIC – “Orfeó L’Harpa d’Inca” – St. Domingo Cloister – 21:00 – Reservations: 871 914500 – INCA – free

MUSIC – “Mantònia Gili New Quartet” – Pl. del Progrés – 21:30 – ARTA

MUSIC – Cançons de la Mediterrània – “Claudio Gabriel Sanna + Rall Grup” – 21:30 // “San Salvador” – 23:00 - Ses Voltes -Tickets: https://palmacultura.koobin.cat/ -PALMA - free

MUSIC – 32nd Summer Serenades- “Álvaro Mur (piano)” – Cap Vermell – 22:00 – Tickets: OIT 971 818 854 – CALA RATJADA – 6€

MUSIC – “Local Music Band” – Ses Escoles –22:00 – ALGAIDA

MUSIC – Mallorca Live Festival - “Zahara” –Old Aquapark – 22:00 – Reservations: www.mallorcalivemusic.com- CALVIA –from 22€ - See video above.

MUSIC – “La ReUnión. Tribute to La Unión” –La Movida – 22:00 – PALMA – 22€

MUSIC – “Fenómenos Band”– Municipal park – 22:00 – Tickets: www.enviumanacor.cat -MANACOR // “A Tu Lado + Valnou” – Bullring – 22:30 – Reservations: Auditory –ALCUDIA // “Ipop’s” – Municipal Field – 23:00 – Tickets:festes@ajsantanyi.net – SANTANYI - free

DANCE – “Bravura” – Sa Màniga Auditory –Every Friday – 21:00 – CALA MILLOR – 8€ (unti l10/09)

FIREWORKS – 24:00 – PORTOCOLOM

SANT JAUME FIESTAS - 22:30 - A Tu Lado, tribute to legendary group Los Secretos; Valnou - At the bullring - Free; invitations in advance from the auditorium and the municipal office in the port, or possibly on the door - ALCUDIA

MÚSICA DESCONFINADA - 20:00 - Mery & The Apostles. Cala Molins - CALA SANT VICENÇ

MÚSICA DESCONFINADA - 20:00 - Federico Fossati - Plaça Ca les Monnares - 20.00 - Pep Aspas Trio - Plaça Major - POLLENSA

PERCUSSION FESTIVAL - 20:00 - Closing concert - Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya - Free; bookings in advance from the Can Llobera Library, or on the door - POLLENSA

MÚSICA DESCONFINADA - 20:00 - Manteca Latin Project - By the tourist information office - PUERTO POLLENSA

SANT JAUME FIESTAS - 22:00 - Comedy theatre - Sa Padrina es Molt Alegre - Can Cirera Prim - SA POBLA

CHILDREN’S SHOW - 18:00 - Would you like to become a super hero? Escuela de héroes - Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18) - PALMA - 20€ - Another show on Saturday July 24 at 18:00 - Tickets on their website.

Saturday, July 24

MUSIC - Organ mornings - 11:30 - Sant Bartomeu church - free - ALARO

MUSIC – “Kina Lluna Fest” with El Hombre 80 + Enrockats - 20:00 - Quarter General Luque - Free - INCA

MUSIC – Guitarist Sergio Bustos - Sant Francesc Cloister - 20:30 - 3 euros at ticketib.com - SINEU

MUSIC – Born to Run revisited + acoustic Thompson - Convent Cloister - 21:00 - 5/3 euros at ticketib.com - MURO

MUSIC - Ensemble Tramuntana - Sant Francesc cloister - 20.30 - 10/15 euros ticketib.com - PALMA

MUSIC – Live music through the streets of Manacor with Alba Allès + Leila Akaair + Jordi Rodríguez + Maria Bel Serra + Joana Maria Albons - 21:00 - free -MANACOR

MUSIC – “Cançons de la Mediterrània: Kalàscima + N3rdistan - 21:30 - Ses Voltes - Free - invitations at palmacultura.cat - PALMA

MUSIC – 22.00: Concert - Tomeu Penya. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya - Benefit concert, 20 euros - POLLENSA

SANT JAUME FIESTAS - Pop, rock and pasodobles music with Cabot + Anegats + Orquestra Calypso - 22:30 - Escoles - Free but need to register at the town hall - ALGAIDA

SANT JAUME FIESTAS - 22:00 - Folk dance - Sarau Alcudienc, Estol de Tramuntana. At the bullring - Free; invitations in advance from the auditorium and the municipal office in the port, or possibly on the door - ALCUDIA

SANT JAUME FIESTAS - 10:30 - Brutal Kids - obstacle race. At the sports centre. Registrations, elitechip.net // 19.00: Brutal Running - obstacle race. At the sports centre. Registrations, elitechip.net // 19.00: Concert - Sin Destino (punk). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. movesmallorca.com // 21.00: Sant Jaume concert - Sa Pobla Band of Music. Can Cirera Prim - SA POBLA

ZARZUELA - “La Corte del Faraón 2.0” - By Calvia’s choir - 20.00 - Casal de Paguera -12 euros - PAGUERA

MUSIC - “El discreto encanto de la musica” with Lorena Bonnin, pianist Carlos Bonnin and guitarist Javier González - 23:00 - Plaça de la Cartoixa - Free -reservations at the town hall - VALLDEMOSSA

NIGHT MARKET - 18:00 - 23:00 - Plaça des Corso - PORTOCOLOM

MARKET - Full Moon Market- 20:00 - windmill (Molico” - arts and crafts, art and more - SENCELLES