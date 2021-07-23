Music video by Zahara performing MERICHANE. (C) 2021 G.O.Z.Z. RECORDS

23-07-2021Youtube: ZaharaVEVO

Friday, July 23

OPERA –La serva padrona” - Teatre Principal – 20:00 – PALMA – 10/45€ (until 24/07)

MUSIC – “Broadway Bites” - Amphitheatre–20:00 – Reservations: Town Hall –DEYA –free

MUSIC – “La Guardia” – Mateu Cañellas Sports centre – 20:00 – : www.eventbrite.es – INCA - free

MUSIC – 8th Nits Clàssiques de la Tramuntana - “Ensemble Tramuntana” – 20:30 –Church – Tickets: www.ticketib.com - SOLLER – 15€

MUSIC – “Simfovents Palma” – Courtyard of Castell de Bellver – 20:30 -Tickets: https://palmacultura.koobin.cat/ - PALMA -free

MUSIC – “Queen Tribute. Break Free” - Auditorium – 21:00 – PALMA – 45€

MUSIC – “Duplicats” – Amphitheatre Son Tugores – 21:00 – Tickets: Municipal Offices – ALARO – free

MUSIC – “Orfeó L’Harpa d’Inca” – St. Domingo Cloister – 21:00 – Reservations: 871 914500 – INCA – free

MUSIC – “Mantònia Gili New Quartet” – Pl. del Progrés – 21:30 – ARTA

MUSIC – Cançons de la Mediterrània – “Claudio Gabriel Sanna + Rall Grup” – 21:30 // “San Salvador” – 23:00 - Ses Voltes -Tickets: https://palmacultura.koobin.cat/ -PALMA - free

MUSIC – 32nd Summer Serenades- “Álvaro Mur (piano)” – Cap Vermell – 22:00 – Tickets: OIT 971 818 854 – CALA RATJADA – 6€

MUSIC – “Local Music Band” – Ses Escoles –22:00 – ALGAIDA

MUSIC – Mallorca Live Festival - “Zahara” –Old Aquapark – 22:00 – Reservations: www.mallorcalivemusic.com- CALVIA –from 22€ - See video above.

MUSIC – “La ReUnión. Tribute to La Unión” –La Movida – 22:00 – PALMA – 22€

MUSIC – “Fenómenos Band”– Municipal park – 22:00 – Tickets: www.enviumanacor.cat -MANACOR // “A Tu Lado + Valnou” – Bullring – 22:30 – Reservations: Auditory –ALCUDIA // “Ipop’s” – Municipal Field – 23:00 – Tickets:festes@ajsantanyi.net – SANTANYI - free

DANCE – “Bravura” – Sa Màniga Auditory –Every Friday – 21:00 – CALA MILLOR – 8€ (unti l10/09)

FIREWORKS – 24:00 – PORTOCOLOM

SANT JAUME FIESTAS - 22:30 - A Tu Lado, tribute to legendary group Los Secretos; Valnou - At the bullring - Free; invitations in advance from the auditorium and the municipal office in the port, or possibly on the door - ALCUDIA

MÚSICA DESCONFINADA - 20:00 - Mery & The Apostles. Cala Molins - CALA SANT VICENÇ

MÚSICA DESCONFINADA - 20:00 - Federico Fossati - Plaça Ca les Monnares - 20.00 - Pep Aspas Trio - Plaça Major - POLLENSA

PERCUSSION FESTIVAL - 20:00 - Closing concert - Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya - Free; bookings in advance from the Can Llobera Library, or on the door - POLLENSA

MÚSICA DESCONFINADA - 20:00 - Manteca Latin Project - By the tourist information office - PUERTO POLLENSA

SANT JAUME FIESTAS - 22:00 - Comedy theatre - Sa Padrina es Molt Alegre - Can Cirera Prim - SA POBLA

CHILDREN’S SHOW - 18:00 - Would you like to become a super hero? Escuela de héroes - Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18) - PALMA - 20€ - Another show on Saturday July 24 at 18:00 - Tickets on their website.

Saturday, July 24

MUSIC - Organ mornings - 11:30 - Sant Bartomeu church - free - ALARO

MUSIC – “Kina Lluna Fest” with El Hombre 80 + Enrockats - 20:00 - Quarter General Luque - Free - INCA

MUSIC – Guitarist Sergio Bustos - Sant Francesc Cloister - 20:30 - 3 euros at ticketib.com - SINEU

MUSIC – Born to Run revisited + acoustic Thompson - Convent Cloister - 21:00 - 5/3 euros at ticketib.com - MURO

MUSIC - Ensemble Tramuntana - Sant Francesc cloister - 20.30 - 10/15 euros ticketib.com - PALMA

MUSIC – Live music through the streets of Manacor with Alba Allès + Leila Akaair + Jordi Rodríguez + Maria Bel Serra + Joana Maria Albons - 21:00 - free -MANACOR

MUSIC – “Cançons de la Mediterrània: Kalàscima + N3rdistan - 21:30 - Ses Voltes - Free - invitations at palmacultura.cat - PALMA

MUSIC – 22.00: Concert - Tomeu Penya. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya - Benefit concert, 20 euros - POLLENSA

SANT JAUME FIESTAS - Pop, rock and pasodobles music with Cabot + Anegats + Orquestra Calypso - 22:30 - Escoles - Free but need to register at the town hall - ALGAIDA

SANT JAUME FIESTAS - 22:00 - Folk dance - Sarau Alcudienc, Estol de Tramuntana. At the bullring - Free; invitations in advance from the auditorium and the municipal office in the port, or possibly on the door - ALCUDIA

SANT JAUME FIESTAS - 10:30 - Brutal Kids - obstacle race. At the sports centre. Registrations, elitechip.net // 19.00: Brutal Running - obstacle race. At the sports centre. Registrations, elitechip.net // 19.00: Concert - Sin Destino (punk). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. movesmallorca.com // 21.00: Sant Jaume concert - Sa Pobla Band of Music. Can Cirera Prim - SA POBLA

ZARZUELA - “La Corte del Faraón 2.0” - By Calvia’s choir - 20.00 - Casal de Paguera -12 euros - PAGUERA

MUSIC - “El discreto encanto de la musica” with Lorena Bonnin, pianist Carlos Bonnin and guitarist Javier González - 23:00 - Plaça de la Cartoixa - Free -reservations at the town hall - VALLDEMOSSA

NIGHT MARKET - 18:00 - 23:00 - Plaça des Corso - PORTOCOLOM

MARKET - Full Moon Market- 20:00 - windmill (Molico” - arts and crafts, art and more - SENCELLES

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.