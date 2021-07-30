Raphael and his hit "Escándalo"

29-07-2021Youtube: YouMoreTv - Espectáculo

Friday July 30

MUSIC – 5th Mobofest 2021 – “Alanaire, Maria Hein, Paul Vallvé & Pujà Fasuà” – Baix de Sa Riba – 18:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com –LLORET – 18€

FIESTAS DE LA BEATA - Photo with the Demon - 18:30 // 19:00 // 19:30 - Plaza Major - Tickets at town hall - Free - VILLAFRANCA

BULLFIGHTING – “Manuel Díaz “El Cordobés”, Javier Conde, Cayetano...” – Bullring – 19:30 – Tickets: www.tauroemocion.com – INCA – from 30€

FOLKDANCES – “Revetla d’Inca” – Pl. Espanya – 20:00 – INCA

MUSIC – “Quique González & Toni Brunet” – Teatre Principal – 20:00 –PALMA – 8/25€

HANDICRAFT NIGHT FAIR – Av. de d’Albufera – 20:30 – PLAYA DE MURO (until 01/08)

MUSIC – “Simfovents Palma” (Operetta) – Courtyard Bellver Castle – 20:30 - Tickets: https://palmacultura.koobin.cat/ - PALMA - free

MUSIC - Classical Deya - Beatles and more by Ensemble Tramuntana - 20:30 - Amphitheatre - Free - Reservations town hall or reservesajuntamentdeia@gmail.com - DEYA

DANCE – “Bravura” – Sa Màniga Auditory –Every Friday – 21:00 – CALA MILLOR – 8€ (until 10/09)

ATLÀNTIDA FILM FEST – Music – “Morad” – Ses Voltes - 21:00 - Tickets: https://atlantidafilmfest.com/ - PALMA

MUSIC – “Coral Sa Pobla” – Pl. Alexandre Ballester – 21:00 – SA POBLA

MUSIC - 1st Lyrical Festival - “Con mi dolor a solas” - Plaça des Comerç - Limited places - 5€ for charity - PORTOCOLOM

LA PATRON FIESTAS - Theatre – 21:00 - “Memòria de Costacurta” – Cloister Sant Domingo – Tickets: www.ticketib.com – 5€ “Dire Straits Tribute” with Brothers in Band – 22:00 - Ca n’Escarrinxo – Tickets: https://www.wegow.com/es – 25€ – POLLENSA –

MUSIC – “Pere Dávila” – Anfitheatre Son Tugores – 21:00 – Tickets: Municipals offices – ALARO – free

MUSIC – 32th Summer Serenades - “Jazz Daniel Juárez Quartet” – Cap Vermell – 22:00 – Tickets: OIT 971 818 854 – CALA RATJADA – 6€

MUSIC – Mallorca Live Summer - “Raphael” – old Aquapark – 22:00 – Reservations: www.mallorcalivemusic.com- CALVIÀ – from 56€ - See video above

MUSIC – Cultura Es Vida Festival - “Adexe & Nau” – Son Fusteret – 22:00 – Tickets: https://sonfusteret.janto.es/ - PALMA – from 34€

MUSIC – “Tomeu Penya” – Sportcentre – 22:00 - Tickets: www.eventbrite.es– INCA

MUSIC – “Moonlight Drivers” - S’Embat - 22:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com – CAMPOS (Ses Covetes) – from 10€

Saturday July 31

MUSIC - Organ mornings - 11:00 - Sant Bartomeu church - Free - ALARO

NIGHT MARKET – Every Saturday during the months of July to September - 18:00 - 23:00 - Plaça des Corso - PORTOCOLOM

LA PATRONA FIESTAS - 1st Edition of Pollensa Art Market 2021 - 18:00 - 23:00 - Gardens of Joan March - (Carrer de Guillem Cifre de Colonya Nº0) // 19:00 - Children’s animation “Trencaclosques" - Limited places - Plaça de Ca les Monnares // Theatre “Veus que no passaron a la història - 22:00 - Pay as you wish - Sant Domingo Cloister // Concert - Héroes Tribute Band - 22:00 - Ca n’Escarrinxo - Tickets 10 - 16€ - POLLENSA

MUSIC – 5th Mobofest 2021 – “Cariño + Da Souza + Reïna + Peligro” – Baix de Sa Riba – 18:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com –LLORET – 18€

MUSIC - 3rd Festival Mallorcaòpera - Tenor Joan Laínez and pianist Maria Victòria Cortès - 19:00 - Vines Mortitx (Ctra. Pollença-Lluc Km 10,9) - 15€ euroclassics.es or ticketib.com - ESCORCA

MUSIC – Cultura Es Vida Festival - “Los Secretos + Casa Rusa” – Son Fusteret – Doors 20:00 – Tickets: https://sonfusteret.janto.es/ - PALMA – from 24€

ATLÀNTIDA FILM FEST – Music – “Rigoberta Bandini + Daniel Sabater” – Ses Voltes - 20:00 - Tickets: https://atlantidafilmfest.com/ - PALMA

MUSIC - 2nd International Music Festival in Sineu - cellist Rosa Cañellas and pianist Nina Nedeltcheva - Sant Francesc cloister - SOLD OUT - Sineu

MUSIC - 8th Classical NIghts Festival of Serra de Tramuntana - Stadler Trio - 20:30 - Monestir de la Real - 15 € - PALMA

MUSIC - Ars Musicae - 21.00 - Santa Barbara church - 10€ at ticketib.es. VILAFRANCA

FIESTAS DE LA BEATA - Dinner and concerts at the local bars and restaurants - 21:30 - Check www.ajvilafrancadebonany.net for participating locations - VILAFRANCA

