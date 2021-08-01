Mariachi Mallorcatitlan in Vilafranca as part of their fiestas.

SUNDAY AUGUST 1

TRIATHLON - 12th Popular event - 09:00 - beach of Cala Marçal - Information 606878611 - PORTOCOLOM

MUSIC - Musical “Chicas Malas, el musical” - 18:00 - Sala Dante - Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54 - 7€ - in advance www.movesmallorca.com or whatsapp 639601080

MUSIC – V Mobofest 2021 – “Manel, Maria Jaume...” – Baix de Sa Riba – 18:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com –LLORET – 18€

CHILDREN - Animation - 19:00 - courtyard of the school CEIP S’Algar - Register turisme@felanitx.org or Portocolom Tourist Office - Limited places - Ice cream for all participants - PORTOCOLOM

MUSIC – Festival Casmusic - “Eduard Belmar (flute) & Yuko Mitzutani (piano)” – Casmusic – 20:00 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com – SANTA EUGENIA – 5€

LA PATRONA FIESTAS - “Charity tardeo” - 20:00 - 24:00 - Come dressed in white and bring rice, sugar, oil, milk etc for Caritas - music with DJ’s Oscar Romero, Paco Bellucci, Tocats d’ala, Biel Castell and Misset - Ca n’Escarrinxo - 5€ - Tickets at entradium or box office // Humour - Agustin El Casta - 21.00 - in aid of ASPANOB - Sant Domingo Cloister - 22-24€ - Limited places - POLLENSA

MUSIC – Kiko Navarro” - S’Embat - 20:30 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com – CAMPOS (Ses Covetes) – from 20€

FIESTAS OF LA BEATA - Mass in honour of Santa Catalina Thomas - 10:30 - parish church // Storytelling - 19:30 - Parc Pere Fons - Limited places // Folk dances - Aires Vilafranquins - Plaza Major // Music - Mariachi Mallorcatitlan - 23:00 - Free - Tickets at the town hall - VILAFRANCA

FOLK DANCES - Agrupació Abeniara - 21:00 - Plaça des Corso - Limited places - PORTOCOLOM

MUSIC – “Pepet & Marieta” – Ermita Sant Salvador - 21:30 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com– ARTA – 6€

MUSIC – Habaneras - “Arpellots” – Cloister – 22:00 – Reservations: 971 669758 – LLUCMAJOR

MUSIC – Nits a la fresca - “Jazwize” – Beach Sant Elm – 22:00 – ANDRATX – free

MUSIC – “Tribute to Los Secretos” – Plaza Edificio Municipal – 22:30 – PLAYA DE MURO

MONDAY AUGUST 2

LA PATRONA FIESTAS - Traditional dance – “Baile dels Cossiers” – Plaça Major – 12:15 // Music - Pollensa’s Band of Music - 20:00 - Sant Domingo cloister - Limited places - Streaming - POLLENSA

FOLKDANCES – “Brocalet” – Cloister - 21:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com– LLORET DE VISTALEGRE

FOLK DANCES – Tramundança - 21:00 - Infront of the Mare de Déu dels Àngels church - Free - CALA MILLOR

MUSIC – Port Adriano Mallorca Festival - “Kool and The Gang – Port Adriano – 21:30– CALVIA – from 40€

