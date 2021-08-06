Friday, August 6

SEAPLANES - 50th Anniversary of the Dornier Do-24T sea-plane - 10:00 - PUERTO POLLENSA

FIESTAS MARE DE DÉU D’AGOST - Children’s activities - 10:00 - 13:00 - Sebastiana Llabrés Ramis Sports Centre // Popular Race 5km - 20:00 - Plaça de la Vila - 6€ - www.elitechip.net - SENCELLES

FIESTAS SANT LLORENÇ - Water games - 16:00 - Municipal pool // Music with Jaume Anglada - 21:30 - Es Parc // Music Duo Maria i Punt - 22:30 - Es Parc - SELVA

MUSIC – Wine & Opera – “Nuria Vila (soprano), Marta Serra (mezzo) & Francesc Blanc (piano)” – Wine cellar Son Juliana – 20:00 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com – SANTA EUGENIA – 15€

MUSIC – “Joies del Barroc” – Church - 20:30 – DEYA – Free

FIESTAS MARE DE DÉU D’AGOST - Gathering of Giant figures - 20:30 // Announcement of the fiestas - 21:00 - Concert by Campos Band of Music to follow - - Plaça de Sa Creu - Tickets at the town hall and Sa Rapita Civic Centre - CAMPOS

DANCE – “Bravura” – Sa Màniga Auditory – Every Friday – 21:00 – CALA MILLOR – 8€ (until 10/09)

MUSIC – “Anegats + Sansa” – Parking sa Clota - 21:30 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com – ARTA – 9€

MUSIC – “Punt Cat + Casa Rusa” – Cloister - 21:30 – Tickets: Towhall - LLORET DE VISTALEGRE – free

MUSIC – “Feeling” – Pl. Triquet - 21:30 – ESTELLENCS

MUSIC – “Daniel Higiénico + Toni Pastor” - S’Embat - 22:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com – CAMPOS (Ses Covetes) – from 20€

MUSIC – “David Ordinas” – Solidarity Festival – Sport area – 22:00– PORTOCOLOM – 12€

MUSIC – “Hattori Hanzo Surf Experience” – CEIP Jaume III – 22:00 – Reservations: 971 669758 – LLUCMAJOR

Saturday, August 7

MUSIC - Organ mornings - 11:30 - Sant Bartomeu church - free - ALARO

FIESTAS SON ROCA - Fiesta announcement and raising of the flags - 20:30 - Plaça de la Vila // Lyrical recital by tenor Carlos Tur and pianist Elvira Ramon - 21:00 - church - ALARO

FIESTAS MARE DE DÉU D’AGOST - Organ concert - 12:00 - Sant Francesc de Paula convent - Limited places // Musical competition - 22:00 - Sports Centre esplanade - CAMPOS

FIESTAS MARE DE DÉU D’AGOST - Gathering of giant figures, ringing of the bells, dances and bagpipers - 13:00 - Plaça de la Vila // 17th Century Baroque music - 20:45 - Parish church Sant Pere - Limited places - SENCELLES

FIESTAS SANT LLORENÇ - Granot Prix - 18:00 - town hall square - registration www.granosisopes.cat // 22:00 - 24:00 astronomical observation with telescopes - Es Moleter football field - SANT LLORENÇ

FIESTAS DE SANT BARTOMEU - Italian songs with Tutti Quanti - 19:00 - Ca s’Escola - Reservations at the town hall - MONTUIRI

MUSIC – O’Veus - 19:00 - Sant Joan Baptista church - Free - Reservations 971 639 172 - DEYA

FIESTAS DE SANTA CANDIDA - Folk dances Aires de Pla Llucmajorer - 20:00 - Sant Bonaventura cloister - Reservations 971 669 758 // Music with Anegats - 22:00 - CEIP Jaume III school courtyard - LLUCMAJOR

MUSIC – Ensemble Tramuntana - 20:30 - Sant Francesc church - 15€ - ticketib.com - PALMA

MUSIC – “La Lluna en Vers” with Maria Mazzotta - 21:00 - Teatre Principal courtyard - 12€, 10€ and 8€ - lallunaenvers.cat - SANTANYI

MUSIC – Judit Neddermann - 21:00 - Bellver Castle - 15€ - ticketib.com - PALMA

MUSIC – Arrel’ART - Xavier Fortesa (flute), Miquel Frau (guitar) and Nico Amengual (percussion) - Ses Escolapies courtyard - 10€ - ticketib.com - SOLLER

MUSIC – Port Adriano Music Festival - La Oreja de Van Gogh - 21:30 - From 30€ - mallorcatickets.com - PORT ADRIANO

FOLK DANCES - Esclafits i Castanyetes - 21:30 - Plaça del Conqueridor - Free - ARTA

MUSIC – “Jaume Más and Miki Rotger” - S’Embat - 22:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com – CAMPOS (Ses Covetes) – from 20€

FIESTAS SANTA MARIA DEL MAR - Show “Àvol” - 22:00 - Es Forti parking lot - Tickets at Cala d’Or Tourist Office - CALA D’OR

FIESTAS SANT LLORENÇ - Performance Es Xilvars - 22:00 - Es Parc - SELVA

FIESTAS MARE DE DÉU D’AGOST - Musical show “Que Bárbara “- 22:30 - Plaça Cervantes - Free tickets mallorcatickets.com - CAN PICAFORT