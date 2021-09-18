Saturday, September 18

Palma. 10.30 - 22.00: Medieval Market. Passeig Sagrera. Runs until Sunday September 19.

Palma. 16.00 - 24.00: 19th Record Fair. Ses Voltes (Below Palma Cathedral). Tickets www.tickitib.com. Runs until Sunday September 19.

Palma. 12.00-23.00: Beer Palma - International beers and craft beers. Parc de la Mar. Sunday September 19 from 12.00 - 22.00.

Palma. Nit de l’Art. 18.00 - 23.00. Galleries and other venues taking part. See artpalmacontemporani.com for more information. Check our Special for complete listing and map of locations.

Palma. 17.00. Music with Salvage Cor + Miquel Serra. Fundació Pilar i Joan Miró (Carrer de Saridakis, 29). 10 euros at evenbrite.

Palma. 19.00. Electronic music with “Edén”. Son Amar (Carretera Palma-Soller). Table for 4 80 euros. Reservations at info@sonamar.com.

Palma. Music Band Series and Festival. 19.00. Son Rapinya Band of Music. Cristo Rey del Vivero church. Free.

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church. Free.

Alcudia. 21.00. Alcudia Jazz. Chano Dominguez and Mariola Membrives. Alcudia’s Auditorium (Plaza Porta de Mallorca, 3). 20 euros at auditorialcudia.net.

Binissalem. Sa Vernada 2021. 21.00. Concert by Pep Suasi and Marc Grasas. Can Gelabert (Carrer de la Portella, 0). Free. Invitations at gelabertdelaportella@gmail.com.

Bunyola. Sant Mateu fiestas. 19.30. Jazz and Street dance exhibition. Sports Atenas gymnasium. Reservations 667 311 844. 21.30 concert “Lost in Translation”. CEIP Mestre Colom. Free. Reservations at the town hall.

Caimari. 11th Classical Music Festival. 18.00. Irene G. Roldán. Iglesia Nova. Free.

Deya. 20.00. Jazz, folk and pop music with Judit Neddermann. Joan Mas Amphitheatre (Carrer Pintor Sanjuan, 2). Non residents 8 euros at reservesajuntamentdeia@gmail.com.

Inca. 20.00. Rock and blues with The Greuge + Yoko Factor. Quarter General Luque (Avinguda del General Luque). Free at ticketib.com.

Manacor. 23rd September Fair. 18.00 - 24.00. Arts and Crafts fair on Rambla dels Cossiers. Swing on the esplanade of C. de Lepant and Ponet at 19.00. Animation and parade later in the evening.

Mancor de la Vall. Mancor de l’Art. 12.30. Jazz, funk and soul music with Tomillo Collective at the church square. Free. 19.15. Elvis, Beatles and Puccine music with Mariano Morales. Free.

Pollensa. Mozart Festival in Pollensa. 20.00. Quartet Casals. Sant Domingo Cloister Carrer de Guillem Cifre de Colonya, 0). 15-25 euros at ticketib.com.

Santanyi. La Lluna en Vers. 21.00. Music by Lluis Cabot. Teatre courtyard (Carrer del Bisbe Verger, 38). 8/10 euros at ticketib.com.

Soller. 19.00. Blues and pop music with Blues i Altres Herbes + Onada. Pati de les Escolàpies Carrer del Bisbe Mateu Colom, 12). 3 euros at associacódemúsicsdesóller@gmail.com. // 20.30. Chamber music recital by cellist Sureymis Tapanes and pianist Suzanne Bradbury. Sant Bartomeu church. 15 euros at 679 857 106.