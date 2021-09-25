Palma. 13.00. “Vermuts activistes”. Music by Clara Ingold. Can Balaguer (Calle de la Unió, 3). Tickets ticketib.com. 19.00. Pop music with Reïna.

Palma. Festival Géiser. 19.00. Indie pop group Second at Son Amar (Carretera Palma-Soller). Tickets from 22 euros at geiserfestival.com.

Palma. FAC (Festival d’Altres Cinemes). Nakany Kanté. Plaça del Mercat Pere Garau. Free. Reservations festivalaltrescinemas.com.

Palma. 12th Charity market by RANA Foundation. 09.00 - 18.00. In front of Hort del Rei (Parc de la Mar). More information at fundaciorana.org.

Palma. 3rd MallorcÒpera Festival. 20.00. Sábina Puértolas and Francesc Blanco. Palau de Congressos. Tickets 20-25 euros at tickets.janto.es.

Palma. 7th Evening Race “Sa Murada de Palma”. 19.00 1609 metres charity race for families (7 euros) . 20.00 5km. 21.00 10km (both 17 euros). Start. Av. Antoni Maura. Information and registration www.elitechip.net.

Palma. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Batormeu church. Free.

Alcudia. Alcudia Jazz. 21.00. Ovella Negra. Alcudia’s Auditorium (Plaza Porta de Mallorca, 3). 10 euros. Tickets at auditorialcudia. net.

Alcudia. 18.00: Meeting of giants - Alcudia’s and six other pairs. Porta des Moll primary school playground. Free; ticketib.com.

Ariany. 18.30. Mezzosoprano Eulàlia Fantova and Ferran Pisà (tiorba). Church. Free.

Binissalem. Es Vermar Fiestas. 18.00. Music by Cercle, Ods and Maisurt. CEIP Pedra Viva. Free. Register at town hall or 971 886 558.

Bunyola. Sant Mateu fiestas. 21.00. Concert “Blau Salvatge” Joan Pérez Villegas. Teatre. Free. Reservations at the town hall.

Caimairi. 21st Classical Music Festival. Second recital with Orquestra Barroca de Sicilia. Iglesia Nova. Free.

Calonge (Santanyi). Fiestas of Sant Miquel. 17.00. Children’s show “Eufònics” by Circ Bover. Plaça de Sant Miquel. 20.30. Folk dances exhibition by “Es Majoral and Es Revetlers”. Plaça de Sant Miquel.

Campanet - Sant Miquel Fiestas. From 12.00: Gastronomy fair. By the pavilion.

Campos. 21.30. Flamenco, rumba and acoustic fusion. El Cnaijo de Jerez. S’Embat (Ses Covetes). 20 euros at sembatmallorca.com.

Can Picafort - Balearics Craft Beer Fair. 18.30-23.30: And the International Craft Beer Competition. Ten Balearic craft beer stands; food trucks. By the marina. One euro entrance.

Capdepera. 21.00. Pop-rock music. Anegats. Centre Cap Vermell (Carrer de l’Águlla, 50). 15 euros at ticketib.com.

Inca. 12.00. Liternit. Music recital by Damià Rotger and Miquel Simonet at the Shoe Museum (Avinguda del General Luque, 223). Free. Tickets at literanit.cat.

Manacor. 19.00. Catalan musican Ferran Palau. Teatre de Manacor Auditorium (Av. Del Parc, s/n) Manacor. Tickets 15 euros at teatredemanacor.cat.

Maria de la Salut. 20.30. Final concert of the Classical Music Festival. Catalina Sureda (violin) and Júlia Martínez (piano). church. 12 euros and 8 euros for children under 12 years. On sale at the town hall.

Marratxi. From 11.00 to 21. Rata Market. Arts and crafts and local products. Music with The Hawaiaans, Tony Bloom and Som Vinils. Museu des Fang (Carrer Molí, 4, Sa Cabaneta). Free.

Montuiri. 20.00. Voices of Samanidis. Irina Coseli (voice) and Christian Hoel Skonhaug (piano). On the esplanade of the Molinar building. Free.

Paguera. 21.00. Acoustics concert by Natalia Lacunza. Paguera’s Auditorium (C/Pins, 17). 16 euros at notikumni.com.

Playa de Muro. The Mallorca 140.6 Triathlon. The base is Playa de Muro, it starts at 8am and the final cutoff time is midnight. The whole of Playa de Muro is affected (at various times), as are the Carretera Arta as far as Pedro Mas y Reus in Puerto Alcudia as well as Pedro Mas y Reus itself and the bypass from Pedro Mas y Reus to the Es Fogueró roundabout and then on to Sa Pobla along the Albufera road. The cycling stage affects Sa Pobla, Buger, Muro, Llubi, Sineu and Santa Margalida. Restrictions kick in from 8am in Playa de Muro; 8.30 am Santa Margalida, Sineu and Llubi; 9am Muro; 9.30am Buger and Sa Pobla; 10am Puerto Alcudia.

Pollensa. 20.00. Mozart Festival. Don Giovanni. Sant Domingo Cloister. 5-25 euros. SOLD OUT.

Santanyi. 20.00. “11th International Music Festival in Santanyi”. Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Sant Andreu church. Soloist soprano Lisa Larsson and under the direction of Pablo Mielgo.

Sant Joan. “La Lluna en Vers Festival”. 21.00. Music and visual arts. “Llavors de fonoll”. Consolació sanctuary. 8/10 euros. Info and tickets www.lallunaenvers.cat.

Soller. 19.00. “Musical afternoons”. With Whisky Mama, Onada, Blues i Altres Herbes and Sonats. Pati de les Escolàpies Carrer del Bisbe Mateu Colom, 12). 3 euros at associacódemúsicsdesóller@gmail.com.

Valldemossa. 20.00. Tango and Latin American folklore. Sergio Bustos. Fundacio Cultural Coll Bardolet (Via de Blanquerna, 4). Free. Inviations at info@fccolbardolet.org.