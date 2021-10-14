Thursday, October 14

Palma. 20.00. Pop-rock music. “A la carta: Lluís Gavaldà & Joan Pau Chaves”. Teatre Mar i Terra (Cami Sant Magí, 89). 18 euros. Tickets at palmacultura.koobin.cat.

Puerto Pollensa. International Masters Cycling Week. Second leg (Oct 14): Puerto Pollensa. Gathering at C/ Corb Marí (Pro Cycle Mallorca Café). At 9:00 hours in reverse order of the general classification of each category, starting with M-60, followed by M-50, M40 and M-30, every 1 minute. Tour of Majorca for Masters will be from October 13th to 15th. Info at vueltamallorca.com.

Markets: S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Friday, October 15

Calvia. Gastronomic Display in Calvia. Annual event is being held again every Friday this month there will be a gastronomic menu display in a different area in Calvia. This week Santa Ponsa, Son Bugadelles and Costa de la Calma. Hours are 13.30 to 15.30 and 19.30 to 23.00. Prices for menu are 12 euros, 14 euros and 16 euros. There are children’s for 5 euros and alternative menus. Reservations are recommended. Info www.fundacioncalvia.com.

Llucmajor. 16.00 to 20.00. Handicrafts fair. Passeig Jaume III. 20.00. Musical and literay event. Sant Bonaventura church. Limited places. 971 66 97 58.

Manacor. 19.30. Music. Miquel Serra. Teatre de Manacor Auditorium (Av. Del Parc, s/n). 10 euros.

Palma. 19.00. Music “La espiral del tiempo: Jasmina Petrovic (voice) and Amar Amarni (guitar). CaixaForum (Plaza de Weyler, 3). Free with reservation.

Palma. 21.00. Flamenco dance. María Pagés, una oda al tiempo. Palma’s Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 48/52 euros.

Palma. 21.00. Music. Alexandre Abreu and Havana d’Primera. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School. 30/44 euros.

Palmanyola. Oktoberfest (music, food and beer). Son Amar. On Friday’s and Saturday’s 18.00 to 24.00 and Sunday’s 13.00 to 20.00. Runs until Sunday October 17. Tickets from 5 euros. To reserve your table go to sonamar.com and 971 617 533.

Puerto Pollensa. International Masters Cycling Week. Third leg (Oct 15). Restaurante Tolo’s – Puerto Pollensa. Masters 50-60 (69,4 Km.) Start 9.00. Masters 30-40 (106,8 Km.) Start 11.10. Be advised of possible road closures.

Markets: Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).