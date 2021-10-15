Today, October 15

Calvia. Gastronomic Display. Annual event is being held again every Friday this month there will be a gastronomic menu display in a different area in Calvia. This week Santa Ponsa, Son Bugadelles and Costa de la Calma. Hours are 13.30 to 15.30 and 19.30 to 23.00. Prices for menu are 12 euros, 14 euros and 16 euros. There are children’s for 5 euros and alternative menus. Reservations are recommended. Info www.fundacioncalvia.com.

Llucmajor. 16.00 to 20.00. Handicrafts fair. Passeig Jaume III. 20.00. Musical and literacy event. Sant Bonaventura church. Limited places. 971 66 97 58.

Manacor. 19.30. Music. Miquel Serra. Teatre de Manacor Auditorium (Av. Del Parc, s/n). 10 euros.

Paguera. Challenge Women Mallorca Run. 18.30. 4,3 km between the Torà and Palmira beaches and the impressive Peguera Boulevard. The start and finish are at the same point, c/ Ratolí. In other words you will run on the city centre. IMPORTANT, the circuit will be completely closed to traffic. Also taking place is the Junior Challenge Mallorca run race at 17.30. Torà Square, Finish line. The Junior Challenge Mallorca running courses leads around the boulevard of Paguera with start and finish near the CHMALLORCA finish line, on the Plaza de Torà. The circuit will be completely closed to traffic. The event is sold out. More information visit https://challenge-mallorca.com.

Palma. 10.30 - 23.00. Medieval Market. Passeig Sagrera. More than 40 stalls. Runs until Sunday October 17.

Palma. 19.00. Music “La espiral del tiempo: Jasmina Petrovic (voice) and Amar Amarni (guitar). CaixaForum (Plaza de Weyler, 3). Free with reservation.

Palma. 21.00. Flamenco dance. María Pagés, una oda al tiempo. Palma’s Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 48/52 euros.

Palma. 21.00. Music. Alexandre Abreu and Havana d’Primera. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School. 30/44 euros.

Palmanyola. Oktoberfest (music, food and beer). Son Amar. On Friday’s and Saturday’s 18.00 to 24.00 and Sunday’s 13.00 to 20.00. Runs until Sunday October 17. Tickets from 5 euros. To reserve your table go to sonamar.com and 971 617 533.

Puerto Pollensa. International Masters Cycling Week. Third leg (Oct 15). Restaurante Tolo’s – Puerto Pollensa. Masters 50-60 (69,4 Km.) Start 9.00. Masters 30-40 (106,8 Km.) Start 11.10. Be advised of possible road closures.

Markets: Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Tomorrow, October 16

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church. Free.

Alaro. 20.00. Classical Music Festival in Alaro. Catalina Suerda and Júlia Martínez Bevià. Theatre Carrer de Sant Vicenç Ferrer, 33). 10 euros.

Alcudia. 18.00: Max Teatre Musical presents ‘El Rei Lleó’ - The Lion King. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Eight euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Inca. 19.00. Choir recital “Cor de dones de Sant Francesc d’Inca (Women’s choir). Sant Domingo cloister. Free. Invitations ticketib.com.

Inca. 18.30. Folk dances. Cofre Antic and Agrupació de Sa Torre de Manacor. Plaça Llibertat. Free.

Llucmajor. Llucmajor fair. 10.00 to 14.00 and 16.00 to 21.00. Paseo Jaume III. 17.00 to 18.30. Sheep dog exhibition. Behind CEIP Rei Jaume III school. 18.00. Folk dance exhibition by benBallat. CEIP Badies school courtyard. 19.30. Folk dances by Sonadors Sonats. CEIP Badies school courtyard. Limited places. 20.00. First Lyrical Festival Llucmajor. “Wine and opera pairing”. Tenor José Manuel Sánchez, soprano Mercedes Darder and pianist Francesc Blanco. Wine tasting by Bodegas Bordoy. Tickets euroclassics.es and Can Pauet. 15 euros.

Manacor. Fira d’Stocks. Opportunities fair. More information manacor.org.

Paguera. Challenge Paguera Mallorca. 8:25 to 8:40. Warm up CHMALLORCA middle and relay. Torà beach. 8 to 8:45 Swim warm up. Torà beach. 9.00. Start CHMALLORCA middle and relay. Torà beach. 10.00. Expo & Fair. Finish line area (Plaza de Torà). 10:35. Swim cut off time. T1&T2 13:30. Flower ceremony middle distance PRO men. Finish line area (Plaza de Torà). 14:30 Flower ceremony middle distance PRO women. Finish line area (Plaza de Torà). 14:30 Bike cut off time 1. KM 75 of the bike course. 18.00 Closing of the race. 19.00 Awards ceremony Finish line area (Plaza de Torà). For information https://challenge-mallorca.com/event-schedule/

Palma. 21.00. 1st Aspanob Mallorca Festival. “Pitingo”. Palacio de Congressos. Charity for families that have children and young adults with cancer on the Balearic Islands. Tickets donations from 15 euros. On sale at El Corte Ingles, Palau de Congressos, 971 73 34 73 and 636 97 18 57.

Palma. 20.00. Antique Music Festival. Chiavette Consort: Les Germaies música d’una revolta. Violinists: Marta Jiméz, Valerio Latartara, Santiago Rodríguez, cellist Marc Alomar and percussion Jaume Compte. La Soledad church. Free.

Palma. Freestyle World Tour. 17.00 and 19.30 (Sunday) 12.00. Son Moix Stadium Camí dels Reis, s/n). From 18 euros. freestyleworldtour.com.

Porreres. 21.30. Music. Porreres choir as part of Tastart. Free.

Port Adriano. Mallorca Classic Week: 10-12:00 Port Adriano Judging Technical Inspection of Concours Cars. 11:00 “Classic Festival”, American Car Show. Music by DJ Xema. 11:30 Lisa Bluesy Concert. 12:00 “Gran Premio de Mallorca”. 13:00 Price Giving “Concours d´Elegance” “Russell Stevens Award”. 14:00 Catwalk Pin Up Girl Competition. 15:00 Prize Giving ceremony Pin-up Girl Competition. Important information: Due to the Challenge Mallorca Triathlon event, access to Port Adriano from Son Ferrer will be totally restricted, so all those who wish to come to see the event must do so via Santa Ponsa, at exit 17 of the motorway, where the El Molí Exhibition Centre is located. It is strongly recommended to come before 10.30 am to avoid further restrictions.

Puerto Alcudia. From 08.00: Zafiro Ironman 70.3 Alcudia. Complete schedule at https://www.ironman.com/

Puerto Soller. 19.30. Classical Music Festival. Susanne Herzog (violin), Gernot Adrion (viola) and Alexander Malter (piano). Church. Information and tickets festivalportdesoller.com. 25 euros.

Santanyi. 12.00. Organ recital Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church. Every Wednesday and Saturday.

Selva. 18.00. 11th International Antique Music Festival of Caimari. Evangelina Mascardi and Mauizio Croci. Inmaculada Concepció church. Free.

Ses Salines. 16.00 to 23.30. “Art in Sal”. First Art Night. Art Exhibition on Calle Andreu Burguera Mut, Main street, Plaza Mayor and Escoles Velles. 16.00 Eco-Art workshop for children (5 years). Creating boats with recycled materials by Katrin Starostenko. Escoles Velles. Free. Contemporary dance by Angela Bruno Factory, ballroom dancing by CBM Mallorca and Oscar Romero and other musical groups at Plaza Major. 18.40. Music with Oscar Romero, Alberto Trabado, DJ ARmando Fernández, Jazz Tinons &The Mopis, DJ Daltonic. Plaza de San Bartomeu.

Markets: Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Flea market at Son Bugadelles (Santa Ponsa) , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma: Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.