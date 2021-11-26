Today, November 26

Balearic Symphony Orchestra

The Balearic Symphony Orchestra continues to broaden its repertoire, and this week teams up with Toni Vaquer, who is best known in Mallorca as a jazz pianist. He is also a composer and an arranger, having worked in Mallorca with, for example, the Glissando Big Band and having received the Duke Ellington Award for Jazz Composition from the Berklee College of Music.

The concert with the orchestra, which he will be conducting, is described as “a symphonic review of Mediterranean folklore from a jazz perspective”. The programme consists of his arrangements of folk songs such as ‘La Dama de Mallorca’ and what is arguably the most famous of all - ‘El Cant de la Sibil·la’, which might be thought of just as a religious song but certainly has a folk tradition going back to mediaeval times.An intriguing and very different venture for the orchestra.

Tonight, 8pm, Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18, Palma.

Algaida. 19.00. Music. M. Checa (guitar) and Ana Mondéjar (flute). Casal Per Capellà.

Arta. 19.30. Charity music. Municpal Band and Xeremiers. Theatre (Carrer de Ciutat, 1). 5 euros.

Manacor. 19.30. Dance. “Gioide”. Theatre (Av. Del Parc, s/n). 10euros.

Palma. 20.00. Musical. “Ocaña, Reina de las Ramblas”. Teatro Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). 8/25 euros. Runs until Saturday November 27.

Palma. 20.00. Music. Balearic Symphony Orchestra. T. Vaquer director. Palma Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18).. 25/35 euros.

Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. 20.30. Alternatilla Jazz. Mayte Alguacil & Her Trio. Espai 36 C/ Major 36). Tickets at ticketib.com.

Markets

Today Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Tomorrow Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Christmas Corner

NOW OPEN

Palma. Christmas Market open now at Plaza Major. From 10.00 to 21.00. Rest of the markets Plaza España, Porta Pintada, la Rambla-Via Roma and la plaza des Mercat open Friday November 26. Runs until January 5 and 6.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 26

Palma. Christmas Market at the Swedish Church. The Swedish Church (Joan Miro, 113 – Terreno) in Palma. Runs until Sunday November 28. From 13.00 to 21.00.

Portals Nous. Christmas Fair. From 13.00. Secret Garden (Calle Oratoria, 9). In aid of the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop. Hand-made gifts (candles, glassware, soaps etc.). Glass of mulled Wine.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 27

Palma. Christmas Bazaar. From 10.00 to 15.00. Anglican Church (Nuñez de Balboa, 6) Son Armadans. All the usual stalls, food and drinks and much more. Information 678 956 655 and 971 737 279.

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 28

Manacor. Age Concern Mallorca. 19.00. Restaurant Ca´n Matias y Miquel. 3 course meal with nibbles, Santa, wine, water, entertainment and dancing. 40 euros (payment in advance). Bookings essential at 678 352 040. Email mallorca@ageconcern.org.es.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 3

Palma. Pueblo Español Christmas Market. 16.30 - 2L3.00 (Fri 10 , 17 & 31; Sat 25 & 1). On Saturday (11 & 18) and Sundays (12, 19, 26 & 2) from 12.00 to 23.00. On Monday, 6 and Wednesday 8 from 12.00 to 23.00 and Tuesday 7 from 16.30 to 23.00. Runs until January 2.

Palma. Circo Alegria: “Circo on Ice”. 19.00. Son Fusteret fairgrounds. Climatised tent. Runs Friday’s to Sunday’s. Special days for public holidays. Duration 90 minutes. For children 1 to 10 years. Need to be 45 minutes before showing. Prices from 9.50 to 35.50 euros. Complete times at https://www.circoalegria.es/

Palmanyola. Christmas Wonderland. Craft market, ice skating, mini show and Santa Claus. Hours fromm 18.00 to 22.00 on 3/12, 10/12 & 17/12. On 4/12, 11/12, 12/12, 18/12 & 19/12 hours 13.00 to 23.00. Son Amar (Carretera Palma-Sóller KM 10.8). Runs until December 19. Children 0 to 10 are free. Adults 5 euros. Reservations www.sonamar.com.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 4

Llucmajor. Bodegas Vi Rei Christmas market. From 12.00 to 20.00. Runs until Tuesday December 7. Need make reservation at 971 007 460 or 682 080 342.