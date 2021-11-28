Sunday, November 28

Alcudia. 19.00. Municipal band. Auditorium. 3 euros.

Algaida. 19.00. 8th Nits Clàssiques de la Tramuntana. Ensemble Tramuntana. Casal Pere Capellà. 10 euros at ticketib.com.

Bunyola. Mountain fair. 9.00. Opening of stalls. Photographic exhibition of the Serra de Tramuntana. Promenade. 9.00. Cars exhibition. Mestre Colom school. 10.00. Games and tournaments. Casal de Joves. 11.00. Official opening of the fair with parade by Bunyola’s Music Band. 11.30. Choir music and organ. Church. From 12.00 to 13.00. Making of artisan beer. 13.00. Parade by Remombori. Sa Plaça.

Manacor. 19.00. Music. Picornell, Surega, Belinchón & Prats. Conservatory. Sold out.

Mancor de la Vall. Fair. 8.30. Opening of artisan and traditional market. 9.00. Bird exhibition at the gardens of Son Morro. 9.00. Exhibition opening at town hall. 9.00. Horse exhibition at Son Morro. 9.30. Gathering of bagpipers at Son Morro followed by parade. 11.00. Folk dances by Agrupacio Festa Pagesa. Town hall. 12.00. Folk dances by Sa Sínia of Consell. In front of Son Morro. 12.30. Dances by Cavallets followed by parade from Son Morro to town hall. 13.00. Bagpipers, drummers and flabiolers at the town hall square. 15.30. Folk dances by Sa Torre of Manacor. In front of Son Morro. 17.15. Performance by Ànimes de So of Santa Maria. From town hall to Municipal theatre. 18.00. Microtheatre against gender violence. Municipal theatre. Hot chocolate at the Casal de Cultura after leaving the theatre.

Montuiri. 18.30. Municipal Band and choir. Church.

Palma. 20.00. Orfeó Balear. Sant Gaietà church. free. Tickets ticketib.com.

Palmanyola. 20.00. Jazz Voyeur Festival. Charles Lloyd. Son Amar. 27.50 euros.

Sa Pobla. Rice fair. Motos exhibition at Carrer Major. Classical cars exhibition at the parking lot near the Local Police. 10.00. Equestrian exhibition at sa Fortalesa. 10.45. Children’s animation by Filigrana. Plaça Alexandre Ballester. 13.00. Marital arts exhibition. Plaça Alexandre Ballester. 17.00. Children’s animation by Generació X. Plaça Alexandre Ballester. 18.30. Concert. Sa Pobla’s choir and band of music. Church. All day long: Embroidery exhibition at Casal Can Verdal. Associations and schools stalls at Plaça Alexandre Ballester. Artisan market at church square. Fair attractions at Plaça del Mercat.

Sant Llorenç. 18.00. Music by the Municipal band. Espai 36.

Markets: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Monday November 29

Markets: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Christmas corner

OPEN DAILY NOW

Palma. From 10.00 to 21.00. Christmas Market open now at Plaza Major, Plaza España, Porta Pintada, la Rambla-Via Roma and la Plaza des Mercat. Runs until January 5 and 6.

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 28

Manacor. Age Concern Mallorca. 19.00. Restaurant Ca´n Matias y Miquel. 3 course meal with nibbles, Santa, wine, water, entertainment and dancing. 40 euros (payment in advance). Bookings essential at 678 352 040. Email mallorca@ageconcern.org.es.

Palma. Christmas Market at the Swedish Church. The Swedish Church (Joan Miro, 113 – Terreno) in Palma. From 13.00 to 21.00. Free.

Palma. From 11.00 to 19.00. Charity Christmas market. Fundación Natzaret (Joan Miró, 101). Free entrance.

Santanyi. From 13.00 to 23.00. Advent market at Calle Manuel de Falla. Open daily from 16.00 to 23.00. Weekends and holidays 13.00 to 23.00. Open until December 12.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 3

Palma. Pueblo Español Christmas Market. 16.30 - 2L3.00 (Fri 10 , 17 & 31; Sat 25 & 1). On Saturday (11 & 18) and Sundays (12, 19, 26 & 2) from 12.00 to 23.00. On Monday, 6 and Wednesday 8 from 12.00 to 23.00 and Tuesday 7 from 16.30 to 23.00. Runs until January 2.

Palma. Circo Alegria: “Circo on Ice”. 19.00. Son Fusteret fairgrounds. Climatised tent. Runs Friday’s to Sunday’s. Special days for public holidays. Duration 90 minutes. For children 1 to 10 years. Need to be 45 minutes before showing. Prices from 9.50 to 35.50 euros. Complete times at https://www.circoalegria.es/

Palmanyola. Christmas Wonderland. Craft market, ice skating, mini show and Santa Claus. Hours fromm 18.00 to 22.00 on 3/12, 10/12 & 17/12. On 4/12, 11/12, 12/12, 18/12 & 19/12 hours 13.00 to 23.00. Son Amar (Carretera Palma-Sóller KM 10.8). Runs until December 19. Children 0 to 10 are free. Adults 5 euros. Reservations www.sonamar.com.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 4

Llucmajor. Bodegas Vi Rei Christmas market. From 12.00 to 20.00. Runs until Tuesday December 7. Need make reservation at 971 007 460 or 682 080 342.