Today, November 30

Llubi. Traditional fair. Exhibition and sale of products at the square and neighbouring streets. In the afternoon popular “bunyolada” (doughnuts) at the church square.

Tomorrow, December 1

Alcudia. 10.00. Guided tour Historical centre. Every Wednesday. Reservations at Tourist Office.

Santanyi. 12.00. Organ music by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church. Free. Every Wednesday and Saturday.

Markets

Open from 8AM to 1PM

Today Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Tomorrow Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Christmas Corner

NOW OPEN

Palma. From 10.00 to 21.00. Christmas Market open now at Plaza Major, Plaza España, Porta Pintada, la Rambla-Via Roma and la Plaza des Mercat. Runs until January 5 and 6.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 3

Palma. Pueblo Español Christmas Market. 16.30 - 2L3.00 (Fri 10 , 17 & 31; Sat 25 & 1). On Saturday (11 & 18) and Sundays (12, 19, 26 & 2) from 12.00 to 23.00. On Monday, 6 and Wednesday 8 from 12.00 to 23.00 and Tuesday 7 from 16.30 to 23.00. Runs until January

Palma. Circo Alegria: “Circo on Ice”. 19.00. Son Fusteret fairgrounds. Climatised tent. Runs Friday’s to Sunday’s. Special days for public holidays. Duration 90 minutes. For children 1 to 10 years. Need to be 45 minutes before showing. Prices from 9.50 to 35.50 euros. Complete times at https://www.circoalegria.es/

Palmanyola. Christmas Wonderland. Craft market, ice skating, mini show and Santa Claus. Hours fromm 18.00 to 22.00 on 3/12, 10/12 & 17/12. On 4/12, 11/12, 12/12, 18/12 & 19/12 hours 13.00 to 23.00. Son Amar (Carretera Palma-Sóller KM 10.8). Runs until December 19. Children 0 to 10 are free. Adults 5 euros. Reservations www.sonamar.com.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 4

Llucmajor. Bodegas Vi Rei Christmas market. From 12.00 to 20.00. Runs until Tuesday December 7. Need make reservation at 971 007 460 or 682 080 342.

MONDAY DECEMBER 13

Palma. Celebrate a Scandinavian Santa Lucia. Join the Bulletin at Gastroteca Mauricio (Mercat Oliver 1st floor, Palma). 13.00. Call Cathy on 971 788 405 (Monday to Friday 09.00 to 14.00) to reserve. 40 euros per person.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 16

Puerto Portals. 10th Edition Christmas market. More information TBA. Runs until January 6.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 18

Port Adriano. Christmas event. From 12.00 to 20.00 daily except 24 and 31 Decmeber until 16.00. The “Ice Park” will be back in the central square of Port Adriano. Both the entrance to the park and the rental of the skates are only available for those over 4 years old. And if skating is not your thing, we have a giant slide, 3 metres high and 30 metres long. On the three lanes of this attraction, the young and not so young will have a great time.

Free. Runs until January 9.