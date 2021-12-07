Tuesday, December 7

Alcudia. From 10.00 to 19.00. Visit the Santa Maria galleon. Alcudiamar in Puerto Alcudia. Tickets 5 euros adults. 3 euros children (5-10 years). Families 13 euros (2 adults + 2 children up to 5-10 years). Children under 5 years are free. Tickets at the boat or www.velacuadra.es. The galleon is here until Sunday December 12.

Inca. 20.30. Alternatilla Jazz. El Comité. Teatre. 12 euros at ticketib.com.

Palma. Alternatilla Jazz. 20.30. El Comité. Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). 15 euros at teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 11.00. Organ music first of every month. Barotmeu Veny. Santa Eulàllia church. Free.

Palma. 18.00. Opera live. "Macbeth". Ocimax Palma. 18 euros at aficine.com.

Palma. 19.00. Charity concert for the island of La Palma (Canary Islands). Orfeó Balear. Centre Eucarístic (C/Calatrava, 10). Pay as you wish.

Palma. 21.00. Musical. Romeo y Julieta. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 38 euros. On Wednesday 8 December at 18.00.

Paguera. 18.00. Children’s theatre. “Baby Esféric”. Auditorium (C/Pins, 17). 6 euros. From 6 years.

Soller. “Fira de la Il·lusion”. From 10.00 to 14.00. Handicraft market. 18.30. Music. Harmonia.

Wednesday, December 8

Cala Millor. 17.00 and 18.00. Children’s theatre. “Baby Esféric”. Sa Màniga Auditorium (Calle de Son Galta, 4). 7 euros. From 6 years.

Esporles. 20.00. Alternatilla Jazz. Carlos Sarduy + Toni Vaquer + Teo Salvà and Joan Garcias. Casa des Poble. 12 euros at ticketib.com.

Palma. 17.00 and 18.30. Children’s theatre. “El Follet Blavet”. Teatro Sans (Ca’n Sanç, 5). 10 euros at ticketib.com.

Palma. 19.00. Tibute to Nino Bravo and Los Superson. Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54). 12/15 euros.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church. Free.

Soller. “Fira de la Il·lusion”. From 10.00 to 14.00. Handicraft music. 12.00. Music. Pink Elephant: Goodspell Songs.

Today Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Tomorrow Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Palma. From 10.00 to 21.00. Christmas Market open now at Plaza Major, Plaza España, Porta Pintada, la Rambla-Via Roma and la Plaza des Mercat. Runs until January 5 and 6.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 7

Llucmajor. Bodegas Vi Rei Christmas market. From 12.00 to 20.00. Runs until Tuesday December 7. Need make reservation at 971 007 460 or 682 080 342.

Palma. Pueblo Español Christmas Market. On Fridays: 16.30 - 23.00 (10 , 17 & 31; Sat 25 & 1). On Saturdays (11 & 18) and Sundays (5, 12, 19, 26 & 2) from 12.00 to 23.00. On Tuesday 7 from 16.30 to 23.00. On Wednesday 8 from 12.00 to 23.00. Runs until January 2.

Palma. Circo Alegria: “Circo on Ice”. Son Fusteret fairgrounds. Climatised tent.On Tuesday 7 December at 19.00. On Wednesday 8 December 12.00 and 18.00. Runs Friday’s to Sunday’s. Special days for public holidays. Duration 90 minutes. For children 1 to 10 years. Need to be 30 minutes before showing. Prices from 9.50 to 35.50 euros. Complete times at https://www.circoalegria.es/

FRIDAY DECEMBER 10

Palmanyola. Christmas Wonderland. Craft market, ice skating, mini show and Santa Claus. Hours from 18.00 to 22.00 on 10/12 & 17/12. On 11/12, 12/12, 18/12 & 19/12 hours 13.00 to 23.00. Son Amar (Carretera Palma-Sóller KM 10.8). Runs until December 19. Children 0 to 10 are free. Adults 5 euros. Reservations www.sonamar.com.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 11

S’Arenal. From 10.00 to 13.00 and 16.00 to19.00. Visit Santa Claus at the Tourist Office small square (corner of C/Trencadors with C/Terral). Also there will be market and nativity scene.

MONDAY DECEMBER 13

Palma. Doors open at 19.30. Concert at 20.00. Santa Lucia concert by the students from the Swedish school. Palma’s Cathedral. Free.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 16

Puerto Portals. 10th Edition Christmas market. More information TBA. Runs until January 6.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 18

Port Adriano. Christmas event. From 12.00 to 20.00 daily except 24 and 31 Decmeber until 16.00. The “Ice Park” will be back in the central square of Port Adriano. Both the entrance to the park and the rental of the skates are only available for those over 4 years old. And if skating is not your thing, we have a giant slide, 3 metres high and 30 metres long. On the three lanes of this attraction, the young and not so young will have a great time. Free. Runs until January 9.