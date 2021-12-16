Thursday, December 16

Inca. 11.30. Organ music. Tiana Siquier. Santa Maria la Major Church.

Manacor. 18.00. Senior Citizens Gala. Music from the 60’s, “glosas”, dances, raffle and Madó Pereta. Auditorium (Av. Del Parc, s/n). 1 euro at enviumanacor.cat.

Palma. 19.00. “Microconcerts”. Desirée Durán, Wojtek Sobolwski and Tolo Servera. Caixaforum (Plaza de Weyler, 3). Free reservations caixaforum.org.

Palma. 20.00. The four choirs of Palma’s Teatre Principal. Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). From 8 euros at teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 20.00. Fourth concert of the season. Balearic Symphony Orchestra with Catalan tenor Josep Bros as soloists. Directed by Pablo Mielgo. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). Tickets 25-35 euros.

Palma. 20.00. Charity concert in aid of Mallorca Sense Fam. SimfoVents and Cap Pela. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School. Tickets from 11.50 euros at truiteatre.es.

Petra. 19.30. Dance. Free Soul Dance Centre. Theatre. 6 euros.

Markets: Open from 8.00 to 13.00

S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Friday, December 17

Alaro. 20.30. Blues R&B music. Los Peligrosos Gentelmen Septet. Teatre d’Alaró (C. De Sant Vicenç Ferrer, 33). 10 euros at La Familia (Palma) and Nous Roella (Alaro).

Capdepera. 19.00. Popular dances. Castle.

Manacor. 18.30. Christmas music. Gina & Herman Music. Plaza de Weyler. Free.

Manacor. 19.30. Fourth concert of the season. Balearic Symphony Orchestra with Catalan tenor Josep Bros as soloists. Directed by Pablo Mielgo. Auditorium (Av. Del Parc, s/n). Tickets 18 euros at box office or teatredemanacor.cat.

Marratxi. 19.30. Rock music. Toni Montserrat. Plaça Eglésia Pla de na Tesa. Free.

Palma. 21.30. Tribute to Queen. Band Queen Forever. Palma’s Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). Tickets from 45 euros at auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 19.30. Concert by SimfoVents Palma. Superior Music and Dance Conservatory (C. Alfons de Magnanim, 64). Free.

Palma. 20.30. Christmas concert by UIB Orchestra. Monti-Sion church. Free. Reservations at sac@uib.cat.

Palma. 20.30. Musical “Raffaella Carrá”. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29). 28 euros.

Petra. 21.00. Music. Anegats. Teatre de Petra. 20 euros at ticketib.com.

Sineu. 18.00. Christmas music. Projecte Assac. Library. Free.

Markets: Open from 8.00 to 13.00

Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).