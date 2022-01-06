January 6

Inca. 20.00: Orfeó l’Harpa d’Inca choir - Three Kings concert. Santa Maria la Major Church. Free.

Palma. 11.30: L’Adoració dels Tres Reis d’Orient, Adoration of the Three Kings. Taula Rodona theatre company and invited performers. Ses Voltes. Free.

Palma. 18.00: Circo Alegria - Circus on Ice. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 11.30 euros. circoalegria.com / 4tickets.es

Palma. 21.00: Alabama Gospel Choir. Palma Auditorium (Sala Magna), Paseo Marítimo 18. 32 euros. auditoriumpalma.com

The Alabama Gospel Choir has become something of a Christmas “classic”, regularly coming to Spain and to Majorca at this time of the year.

The choir consists of twenty artists who capture the history of Gospel through a journey to the roots of this music in spirituals of the nineteenth century and to protest songs and marches for freedom. The choir has been touring the US and Europe for many years as ambassadors for gospel music.

The repertoire includes ‘Oh Happy Day’ and the likes of ‘When the Saints Go Marching On’. Vitality and spirituality combine with funk and blues, and the choir’s songs convey messages of peace and solidarity, very much in keeping with the sentiments of the season.

January 7

Palma. 18.00: Circo Alegria - Circus on Ice. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 11.30 euros. circoalegria.com / 4tickets.es

Petra. 21.00: Big Yuyu (blues, rock). Teatre Municipal de Petra Es Quarter, C. Sol 5, Petra. 15 euros. ticketib.com

Markets (8.00 to 13.00)

Today S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Tomorrow Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Be advised that some of these events could be cancelled at the last minute due to the Covid-19 situation.