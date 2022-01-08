January 8

Palma. 12.00 / 17.00 / 19.30: Circo Alegria - Circus on Ice. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 11.30 euros. circoalegria.com / 4tickets.es

John Williams and Hans Zimmer

The Strauss Festival Orchestra Vienna was founded in 1978. Since then, it has established itself as a leading orchestra that interprets Viennese music all over the world.

Consisting of members of large Viennese orchestras, the SFO has, since the start of the century, been performing New Year concerts in the Great Hall of the Vienna Konzerthaus. These concerts are followed by a tour, the SFO having previously performed in Palma.

There are two conductors, both violinists, Willy Büchler and Peter Guth. It was the latter who founded the SFO, and he has been associated with numerous other top orchestras, such as London’s Royal Philharmonic and the San Francisco Symphony. Willy Büchler founded the highly regarded EOS Quartett in 1992 with colleagues from the Wiener Symphoniker.

In Palma, there are two concerts. The first is a tribute to two of the greats of cinema music - John Williams (’Star Wars’, for example) and Hans Zimmer (’The Lion King’, among others). The second takes you to the concert halls of Vienna and to the classical world of the waltz.

Palma. 17.30: Strauss Festival Orchestra. The best cinema music - John Williams and Hans Zimmer. Palma Auditorium (Sala Magna), Paseo Marítimo 18. 36-42 euros. auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 18.00: Hakuna Matata, el Musical (Adaptation of ‘The Lion King’). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 21.00: Strauss Festival Orchestra & Strauss Festival Ballet Ensemble. Grand New Year Concert. Palma Auditorium (Sala Magna), Paseo Marítimo 18. 41-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com

Petra. 21.00: Petra Band of Music. Teatre Municipal de Petra Es Quarter, C. Sol 5, Petra. Four euros. ticketib.com

Santanyi. 12.00: Jordi Bosch - organ recital. Sant Andreu Church.

Sunday, January 9

Inca. 18.15: Proclamation of Marc Ferragut Fluxà as illustrious son of Inca, followed at 19.00 by the Balearic Symphony Orchestra - Haydn, Symphony No. 101, ‘The Clock’; Samper, ‘Ritual de pagesia’. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Free. teatreprincipalinca.koobin.com

Palma. 12.00 / 17.00: Circo Alegria - Circus on Ice. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 11.30 euros. circoalegria.com / 4tickets.es

Palma. 18.00: Hakuna Matata, el Musical (Adaptation of ‘The Lion King’). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 19.00: Michael Jackson Tribute - The Legend, King of Pop. Palma Auditorium (Sala Magna), Paseo Marítimo 18. 35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com

Markets (8.00 to 13.00)

Today Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Tomorrow Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Be advised that some of these events could be cancelled at the last minute due to the Covid-19 situation.