Sunday, January 9

Balearic Symphony Orchestra- Ritual de pagesia

The Teatre Principal in Inca, closed for years, abandoned and left to rot, is making up for lost time since its almost total restoration and recent reopening.

There is a connection between Inca and Palma Auditorium, and this is through the person who was responsible for the auditorium having been built - Marc Ferragut Fluxà, who was born in Inca in 1901. The auditorium opened in 1969; Marc Ferragut died in 1981. The Teatre Principal is therefore the venue for his official proclamation as an illustrious son of Inca. The tribute will feature a documentary and the Orfeó l’Harpa d’Inca choir.

Following this, the Balearic Symphony Orchestra will be performing a special concert of two works - ‘Ritual de pagesia’ by the Majorcan composer Baltasar Samper and Haydn’s Symphony No. 101, ‘The Clock’.

Sunday, 6.15pm, Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10, Inca.

Palma. 12.00 / 17.00: Circo Alegria - Circus on Ice. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 11.30 euros. circoalegria.com / 4tickets.es

Palma. 18.00: Hakuna Matata, el Musical (Adaptation of ‘The Lion King’). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 19.00: Michael Jackson Tribute - The Legend, King of Pop. Palma Auditorium (Sala Magna), Paseo Marítimo 18. 35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com

Markets (8.00 to 13.00)

Today Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Tomorrow Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Be advised that some of these events could be cancelled at the last minute due to the Covid-19 situation.