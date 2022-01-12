January 12

13th Gastronomic Eel display in Sa Pobla this month

The Mostra gastronòmica de s’Anguila is traditionally included in the programme of the Festes de Sant Antoni in Sa Pobla, although this year the festivities in honour of the saint are not celebrated because of the pandemic.

Twelve establishments of the town take part and each place offers tasty recipes based on the eel, a very characteristic fish from the close by Natural Park of S’Albufera.

The XIII Mostra gastronòmica de l’Anguila is held from January 7 to 19 and the following bars and restaurants participate in it: Bar Sa Placeta, Bar Casa Miss, Bar des Tren, Restaurant Marina, Es Rapinya, Capritxo Nostro, Bar es Molí, Bar Toni Cotxer, E-Cosi Brases, Ca Na Lucía, La Vermuteria and Boet Gastrobar.

Runs until Wednesday January 19. Visit www.sapobla.cat

Palma. 10.00 (Catalan) and 11.30 (Spanish). Guided tour. “Gauidí a la Seu” Palma’s Cathedral. 5 euros.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church. Free.

January 13

Palma. 19.00. Documentary. Roger Waters: Us + Them. Fundació Pilar i Joan Miró, C. Saridakis 29. Free. Entrance until capacity is reached.

Palma. 20.15. Ballet. “Sleeping Beauty”. Paris Opera Ballet. Choreographer Rudolf Nureyev. Ocimax in Palma. 9 euros at aficine.com.

Palma. 22.00. Humour. Jaime Gili. Cine Rivoli. 11 euros.

Palma. 22.00. Music. Jaime Anglada. La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit). 12 euros.

Santanyi. 19.00. Folk dances. Sa Mitja Lluna. Theatre. Free. Reservations ticketib.com.

Markets (8.00 to 13.00)

Wednesday Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Thursday S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Be advised that some of these events could be cancelled at the last minute due to the Covid-19 situation.