Events on Tuesday, February 8

Palma. 18.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Carme Canela + Jurandir Santana. Can Balaguer (Calle de la Unió, 3). Free. Reservation 971 720 135.

Palma. 19.00. World music. Akka Trio. CaixaForum (Plaza de Weyler, 3). 15 euros at caixaforum.org.

Palma. 20.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Tribute to Pier Paolo Pasolini. Le Nuvole di Pier Paolo. Teatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 10/15 euros. Reservations 971 720 135.

Concerts on Wednesday, February 9

Palma. 18.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Cristina Vilallonga and Albert Bover. Can Balaguer (Calle de la Unió, 3). Free. Reservation 971 720 135 or palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 20.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Irene Reig Trio “Mira”. Teatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 10/15 euros. Reservations 971 720 135 or palmacultura.cat.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church (Plaça Major, 31) . Free.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Tuesday Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Wednesday Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Save the date!

On Saturday, February 26 Scouts event to honour the day Scouts began. Our event will be in S’Arenal LLucmajor in the plaza in front of the town hall. More information to be announced. Watch this space.