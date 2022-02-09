Tribute to Chick Corea

Thursday, 8pm, Palacio de Congresos, Palma.

Never let it be said that the Balearic Symphony Orchestra doesn’t innovate. In what is arguably the standout concert for the Palma Jazz Festival, the orchestra will be joined by sax and flute player Jorge Pardo, guitarist Carles Benavent and flamenco percussionist Benji Habichuela for a tribute to Chick Corea, the American jazz pianist and one of the all-time greats who died on February 9, 2021. The programme consists of Corea’s compositions, one of which is simply entitled ‘Spain’. This was on a 1973 album, and the introduction was taken from the classical Spanish work - ‘Concierto de Aranjuez’ by Joaquín Rodrigo, who was credited as co-composer. In 2001, it was reworked as ‘Spain for Sextet and Orchestra’ and received the Grammy for best instrumental arrangement.

The dance of the lighthouse

Thursday, 9pm, Palma Auditorium (Sala Magna), Paseo Marítimo 18, Palma.

Faro means lighthouse, and ‘Faro’ is the title of a flamenco show “inspired by the poetry of the lighthouse”. Dancer Eduardo Guerrero is also the director and choreographer for a show that originally toured lighthouses in Spain in summer 2017. The show reflects the environment of the lighthouse - the sea, the waves, the storms, the sunrises and the sunsets.

Guerrero is one of the leading flamenco dance performers in the country. Now 39, he started dancing when he was six before studying at the Dance Conservatory in Cadiz and taking roles with, among others, the National Ballet of Spain. “He dances with fury and from the guts ... but never loses his elegance, the style that is his hallmark.”