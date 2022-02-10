Events on Thursday, February 10

Palma. 18.00. Chamber music. Pianabismes Can Balaguer (Calle de la Unió, 3). Free. Reservation www.palmacultura.koobin.cat. French and Spanish composers to be interpreted by Alexander Vert (electronic), Xavier Gelabert (electronic) and Tomeu Moll-Mas (piano).

Palma. 20.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Balearic Symphony Orchestra + Toni Cuenca (director) + Jorge Pardo + Carles Benavent + Genji Habichuela. Tribute to Chick Corea. Palacio de Congressos (Convention centre - Carrer de Felicià Fuster, 2). 20/25 euros. Reservations 971 720 135 or tickets.janto.es. .

Palma. 21.00. Flamenco dance. E. Guerrero: Faro. Palma’s Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 39/45 euros.

Concerts on Friday, February 11

Palma. 19.30. Music. Simfovents Palma. Superior Music and Dance Conservatory (C. Alfons de Magnanim, 64). Free. Works by Jacques Offenbach, Claude T. Smith and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky to be performed.

Palma. 20.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Ariel Brínguez and Iván “Melon” Lewis.”Alma en Cuba”. Teatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 10/15 euros. Reservations 971 720 135.

Palma. 20.00. Dance. “Swan Lake” by the Royal Russian Ballet. Palma’s Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 38/45 euros.

Sant Llorenç. 20.30. Music. El Petit de Cal Eril. Espai 36 (C/ Major 36). 15/18 euros. Tickets at ticketib.com.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Thursday S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Friday Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).