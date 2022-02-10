Cosmic brotherhood lands in Alcudia

Friday, 8pm, Espai 36, C. Major 36, Sant Llorenç.

Saturday, 7pm, Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca, Alcudia.

El Petit de Cal Eril is Joan Pons. He and his band have released eight albums, the latest being entitled ‘N.S.C.A.L.H’, standing for - in translation - “You won’t know how the story will end”.

An intriguing outfit, whose music mixes folk, pop and psychedelia, they have branched out from just performing in Catalan to include Spanish, Italian and English. Pons says that “when singing in another language, we feel like we are playing a new instrument”.

When defining his group, he says that “we are more than a group, we are a cosmic brotherhood”. And they are a cosmic brotherhood who have been enjoying success for the past fifteen years.

A different Swan Lake in Palma

Friday, 8pm, Palma Auditorium (Sala Magna), Paseo Marítimo 18, Palma.

It can be a bit difficult to know which Russian ballet company is which. The Moscow Ballet, Ballet de Moscú, is the one which typically performs in Palma early in the New Year and includes Swan Lake in its repertoire. There is also the Royal Russian Ballet, and it is this company which will be performing Swan Lake this week.

The music for this ballet was of course composed by Tchaikovsky. The original choreographer was the Czech Julius Reisinger and it was first performed by the Bolshoi Ballet in 1877.