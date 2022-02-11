Concerts on Friday, February 11

Palma. 19.30. Music. Simfovents Palma. Superior Music and Dance Conservatory (C. Alfons de Magnanim, 64). Free. Works by Jacques Offenbach, Claude T. Smith and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky to be performed.

Palma. 20.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Ariel Brínguez and Iván “Melon” Lewis.”Alma en Cuba”. Teatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 10/15 euros. Reservations 971 720 135.

Palma. 20.00. Dance. “Swan Lake” by the Royal Russian Ballet. Palma’s Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 38/45 euros.

Sant Llorenç. 20.30. Music. El Petit de Cal Eril. Espai 36 (C/ Major 36). 15/18 euros. Tickets at ticketib.com.

Saturday , February 12

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church (Carrer de la Rectoria, 10). Free.

Alcudia. 19.00. Music. El Petit de Cal Eril. Auditorium (Plaça de la Porta de Mallorca, 3). 15/18 euros. Tickets at ticketib.com.

Cala Millor. 18.00. Dance. El flautista d’Hamelín (The Pied Piper of Hamelin) by Pasodos Dance Company. Sa Maniga Auditorium (Carrer son Galta, 4). 5 euros. Tickets at www.samaniga.es and 971 587 373.

Palma. 12.30. Jazz concert. Pedro Riestra duet. Passeig dels Geranis. Free.

Palma. 17.00. Family musical. Aladdin. Palma’s Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 20 euros. Tickets at auditoriumpalma.koobin.com. Also on Sunday February 13 at 17.00.

Palma. 20.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Marco Mezquida. Teatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 10/15 euros. Reservations 971 720 135.

Pollensa. At 14.00, chef Michela Saragoni will be having a pairing of Andalucian wine and traditional and unique dishes. The event is taking place at the Finca Ca’n Salas in Pollensa. The event will be held in Spanish but they do speak English. It’s 48 euros per person. For further information contact 694 407 737; info@chefmichelasaragoni.com - @chefmichelasaragoni or visit www.chefmichelasaragoni.com/gastroexperiences.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church (Plaça Major, 31) . Free.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Friday Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrio, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Saturday Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma: Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.