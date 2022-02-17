Thursday, February 17

Manacor. 19.30. Dance. La venedora d’espelmes. Manacor Auditorium (Av. Del Parc, s/n). Tickets 5 euros at teatredemanacor.cat. Dance performed by the students from Estudi de ball 9 Ritme.

Palma. 20.00. Classical music. Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Palma Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 19-25 euros at simfonicadebalears.com. Works by Mahler to be performed. Director Pablo Mielgo.

Palma. 20.15. Opera. Love Duets. Arena di Verona. Ocimax Palma. Duration 115 minutes. Starring: Sonya Yoncheva, Vittorio Grigolo, Mihaela Marcu and Davide Luciano. Musical director: Placido Domingo. Tickets at the box office.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Thursday S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Friday, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrio, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Save the date!

On Saturday, February 19 Portals Nous workshops with Sylvia Reitzema from 14.00 to 17.00. An intensive 3 hour workshop which focuses on perspective drawing, 3D model reliefs and photography. This workshop is ideally suited for students interested in interior design, architecture and photography.Workshops will help support students studying GCSE, ‘A’ Level or equivalent as well as help individuals that wish to develop their portfolio. Workshops are held in a bright airy studio in the centre of Portals Nous. All materials are supplied. Price 50 euros. Location: Carretera Andratx, 43 in Portals Nous. Please contact Sylvia to reserve your place: +34 711012641 / sylviareitzema@hotmail.com / www.sylviareitzema.co.uk

On Saturday, February 26 Scouts event to honour the day Scouts began. Our event is at the Plaza Mayor de Arenal, Llucmajor with arts and crafts stalls from 16.00 until 20.00. Everyone is invited to join us.