Saturday, February 19

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church (Carrer de la Rectoria, 10). Free.

Alcudia. 18.00. Dance. El flautista d’Hamelín (The Pied Piper of Hamelin) by Pasodos Dance Company. Alcudia Auditorium (Plaza Porta de Mallorca, 3). Tickets from 10 euros at the auditorium.

Inca. 20.00. Classical music. Mallorca Chamber Orchestra. Theatre (Carrer des Teatre, 10). Directed by Bernat Quetglas. Stars Wars: May the force be with you is this week’s selection from different film trailers to be performed. Tickets 5-20 euros at https://teatreprincipalinca.koobin.com.

Lloret de Vistalegre. 19.00. Kora concert. Canadian musician Doug Galbraith. Es clot d’en Font (Sanctuary of Art & Nutrition). Will perform traditional African songs and his own music. 17 euros includes a drink. Reservations 627 714 203.

Llucmajor. 19.30. Classical music. Mirando il cielo. Sant Bonaventura cloister (Carrer Fra Joan Garau, 2). Free.

Marratxi. 17.00. Carnival parade. Camí de n’Olesa (in front of the Escorxador). Route: Escorxador of Marratxi, direction towards sa Cabaneta, Camí de n’Olesa, direction towards Marratxi’s town hall and arriving at the square of the town hall.

Palma. 10.00. Second hand market at Es Forti with a magic show for children and adults by Adrinalina. Concert and DJ until 15.00. Plaça Barcelona (in front of the Café a Tres Bandas). Fifty stalls with clothes, books, records, antiques and vintage decoration. Free.

Palma. 20.00. Sensory music. Ferments. Teatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). Free. Invitations at palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 21.00. Mallorca Live Nights. Rodrigo Cuevas + Niños Luchando. Es Gremi (Gremi Porgadors, 16 in the Poligono Son Castelló). 24/28 euros at mallorcalivemusic.com.

Portals Nous. Portals Nous workshops with Sylvia Reitzema from 14.00 to 17.00. An intensive 3 hour workshop which focuses on perspective drawing, 3D model reliefs and photography. This workshop is ideally suited for students interested in interior design, architecture and photography.Workshops will help support students studying GCSE, ‘A’ Level or equivalent as well as help individuals that wish to develop their portfolio. Workshops are held in a bright airy studio in the centre of Portals Nous. All materials are supplied. Price 50 euros. Location: Carretera Andratx, 43 in Portals Nous. Please contact Sylvia to reserve your place: +34 711012641 / sylviareitzema@hotmail.com / www.sylviareitzema.co.uk.

Santa Maria del Cami. 17.00. Carnival parade.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church (Plaça Major, 31) . Free.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Saturday Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma: Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Sunday, February 20

Felanitx. 12.00. Classical music. Felanitx Band of Music and Kambrass Quintet. Sant Agusti Convent (Carrer d’es Convent, 35). Free. Reservations at ticketib.es.

Manacor. 19.00. Classical music. Tenor Antoni Lliteres and pianist Andreu Riera. Conservatory of Music (Carrer de sa Fàbrica, 2). Tickets sold out.

Palma. 19.30. Fundació Studium Aureum Season. Superior Music and Dance Conservatory (C. Alfons de Magnanim, 64). 15-20 euros at ticketib.ces. It will be dedicated to the British composer Henry Purcell. Works from Dioclesian, The Fairy Queen, The Tempest, Timon of Athens, King Arthur and Dido & Aeneas to be performed.

Palma. 18.00. Musical. La Bella y la Bestia, el musical (Beauty and the Beast). Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent). 15 euros at movesmallorca.com.

Pollensa. 12.00. Children’s show. Banton Circus Show. Convent (Carrer de Guillem Cifre de Colonya, 0). 1 euro at ticketib.com.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Sunday Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Cami and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).