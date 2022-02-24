Tomorrow, February 25

Cala Ratjada. Rua. Gathering at 20.00 and departure at 20.30. If it rains it will take place on Sunday, February 27 at 17.30.

Palma. 19.30. Music. Simfovents Palma. Director: Francisco Valero-Terribas. Superior Music and Dance Conservatory (C. Alfons de Magnanim, 64). Works by Mikhaïl Glinka, Nikola Rimski-Kórsakov and Alexkander Borodín to be performed. Free.

Palma. 19.30. Music. Capella Mallorquina. La Mercé church (Plaça de la Mercé, 3). Reservations 630 909 053.

Palma. 20.30. Musical. El Guardaespaldas (The Bodyguard). Palma Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 35 euros. Runs until Sunday, February 27. Tickets at auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 20.00. Music. Norbert Fimpel and Tolo Servera. Teatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 15 euros at palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 21.30. Music. Los Band. Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent). 10/12 euros.

Palma. Fira del Ram (Fun Fair). Friday: 16.30 to 01.00. Saturday: 11.00 to 01.00. Sunday and holidays: 11.00 to 23.30. Monday to Thursday: 16.30 to 23.30. Runs until April 24. Tickets from 2 to 5 euros per ride. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Thursday S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Friday Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Save the Date

On Saturday, February 26 Scouts event to honour the day Scouts began. Our event is at the Plaza Mayor de Arenal, Llucmajor with arts and crafts stalls from 16.00 until 20.00. Everyone is invited to join us. See above poster.

The Anglican Church in Palma Lent: On Wednesday, March 2 from 15.00 to 16.00 Ash Wednesday. On Saturdays 5, 12, 19 and 26 March and April 9 “Finding a Voice”, a Lent course by Hilary Brand based on the film The King’s Speech. Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.

On Saturday, March 12 an international, eclectic mix of traditional, religious, modern and classical music by Coral Cant Arte choir with piano-director Francisco Bonnin at 19.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.