Day of the Balearic Islands guide of events for today

PALMA

· Market. From 10.00 to 22.00. Passeig Sagrera, Antoni Maura, Carrer Consolat, Plaça Drassanes and Sa Feixina (Level 3). Also on tomorrow.

· Visit to the Museu-Castell San Carles (Crta. Dic d l’Oest s/n). 14.00.

· Regionals Houses Fair. From 10.00 to 23.30. Sa Feixina (Level 2). Also tomorrow.

· Performance of Habaneras. Embat. From 12.00 to 13.00. On the stage of the Paseo del Borne.

· Samba pa ti music concert. From 14.00 to 16.00. Tribute to Carlos Santana. In the Furgoteques area.

· Concert. From 18.30 to 19.30.Anima string quartet at Can Balaguer.

· Concert. 20.00. By Bastian Isla on the stage of Sa Feixina.

· Concert. from 21.00 to 23.00. Musical group Lost Boys in the Furgoteques area .

· Open day. From 9.00 to 14.00. Museu de Mallorca.

· Doors open. From 14.30 to 17.30. Consolat de Mar

· Theatrical routes. From 10.00 to 12.00. To the Parliament of the Balearic Islands.

· Guided tours. Palacio de Congresos. From 10.00 to 13.00.

· Guided tours. From 10.00 to 12.00. Of different areas of Palma by the Museum of Mallorca.

· Giant figures. From 11.45 to 12.15 and from 17.00 to 17.30. In the Palma market area.

· Performance by Big Babo. From 13.00 to 14.00. Finalist of the Art Jove competition. On the stage of the Paseo del Borne.

· Popular dance. From 17.00 to 19.00. By Mallorca’s School of Music and Dance. On the stage of the Paseo del Borne.

· Giants of the Balearic Islands. From 17.30 to 18.30 and from 19.30 to 20.30. By the Cultural Association ‘Xeremiers de Marratxí’. In the market area.

· Nature tour. From 10.00 to 22.00. in the Mediterranean Garden of Sa Feixina. Also tomorrow.

· Yoga activities and popular games. From 10.30 to 18.00. ‘Manaom Experience’. Parc de la Mar. Also tomorrow.

· Minorca horse show. From 11.00 to 12.00 and 17.30 to 18.30. By Aires de Menorca. Plaza de Santa Catalina.

ALARO

· Concert. 17.30. L’Orfeó d’Alaró choir. Alaro’s parish church.

SELVA

· Concert. 19.00.Caimari’s old church.

Day of the Balearic Islands guide of events for tomorrow

· Wheelchair rugby. From 10.30 to 13.30. By the FESAIB and the Foundation for Balearic Sports. On the Paseo del Borne.

· Concert. 14.00. DJ Xema Gonxález. In the Furgoteques area.

· Concert. From 17.00 to 18.30. Son Rapinya’s music band. On the stage of the Paseo del Borne.

· Concert. From 20.00 to 22.00. Cabot On the stage of Sa Feixina.

· Concert. From 21.00 to 23.00. Musical group Sociedad Anónima. In the Furgoteques area.

· Concert.From 22:00 to 23:30. Mama Kin. On the stage of Sa Feixina.

· Guided tours. At 18:00, 19:00 and 20:00. Staged by Myotragus Teatre at the Consolat de Mar.

· Open doors. From 10.00 to 17.00. Joan March Foundation.

· Collective exhibition. From 11.00 to19.00. Sculpture and painting by Artevision. Parc de la Mar.

· Guided tours. From 12.00 to 13.00. Of different areas of Palma by the Museu de Mallorca. Teatre Principal.

· Theatrical routes. From 16:00 to 18:00. “Hands up!”. In the Palace of the Consell de Mallorca.

· Institutional award ceremony. From 19.00 to 20.30. Gold Medal and the Ramon Llull Awards 2022. La Llotja.

For complete programme visit: https://diada.caib.es/

Sunday, February 27

Felanitx. 19.00. Chopin Sessions concerts. Conservatory (Carrer del Rector Planes, 38). Also tomorrow.

Inca. 18.00. Inca. International Baroque Music Festival. Soloists of the Sicilian Baroque Orchestra. Santa Maria la Major Church ( Plaça Santa Maria la Major, 1). Free.

Manacor. 18.00. Folk dances. Tramudança. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Palma. Hotel Saratoga exhibition. Szilvia Vazquez (born in Budapest). Contemporary, fluid abstract artist using mixed media. On the first floor Hotel Saratoga (Paseo Mallorca, 6). The other exhibit taking place on the bottom floor is by Glitch Traveler under “Unknown DIM3NSION”. Runs until March 10.

Palma. Fira del Ram (Fun Fair). Friday: 16.30 to 01.00. Saturday: 11.00 to 01.00. Sunday and holidays: 11.00 to 23.30. Monday to Thursday: 16.30 to 23.30. Runs until April 24. Tickets from 2 to 5 euros per ride. Son Fusteret Show ground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma. Sa Rueta. From 11.00 to 14.00. Different activities scheduled at these following locations: Plaça Espanya, Plaça de l’Olivar, Carrer de Sant Miquel, Plaça Mayor, Plaça de Cort, Calle de la Unió, Plaça del Mercat, Calle de la Riera and la Rambla. There will be workshops, parades, children musical animation, circus and magic shows, games, theatre, storytelling, batucada and much more. The giant figures and the Drac de na Coca will also be there. Free activities. Face mask is mandatory for all over 6 years of age.

Palma. 20.30. Musical. El Guardaespaldas (The Bodyguard). Palma Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 35 euros. Runs until Sunday, February 27. Tickets at auditoriumpalma.com.

Petra. 17.00. Folk dances. Grup Puig de Bonanay. Theatre (Carrer Des Sol, 5).

Pollensa. 19.00. Music. Art Vocal Ensemble. Monti-sion church (Carrer de Monti-Sion, 22,). 15 euros.

Soller. 11.30. Folk dances. Plaça Constitució.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Monday, February 28

Lloret de Vistalegre. 20.00. Folk dances. Brocalet. Plaça Jaume I.

Palma. 18.00. Dance. El Flautista d’Hamelín (The Pied Piper). Trui Teatre (Camí de Son Rapinya, 29,). 16 euros.

Palma. 20.00. 36th Opera Season. “Un ballo in maschera” by G. Verdi. Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Tickets 10 to 80 euros at teatreprincipal.com. Also on Monday, February 28 and Wednesday, March 2.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.