Palma - Children’s Activities
11.00: Party and concert with Maria Bimbolles and En Pinxo i en Panxo. Sa Feixina Park.
11.00 / 18.00: Magic show. Consolat de Mar.
11.00 to 18.00: Mini ponies. Plaça Santa Catalina.
12.00 to 18.00: Mini tennis and mini golf. S’Hort del Rei.
16.00: Magic show. Passeig Born.
17.30: Treasure hunt. Market area (Passeig Sagrera and surrounds).
Palma - Cultural
09.30 to 14.00: Visits to the Sant Carles Museum- Castle.
10.00-22.00: Balearic Islands market. Passeig Sagrera, C. Antoni Maura, C. Consolat, Plaça Drassanes, Sa Feixina Park.
10.00 to 19.00: Open day at the Consolat de Mar (Balearic government headquarters).
10.00 to 13.00: Guided tours of the Palacio de Congresos.
10.00 to 12.00: Es Baluard Museum visits.
10.00 to 18.00: Guided visits at the Palacio Almudaina.
10.30 to 12.30: World dance. Passeig Born.
11.00 to 19.00: Paintings and sculptures. Parc de la Mar.
11.00 to 14.00: Circ Stromboli. Passeig Born.
11.00 to 20.00: Pop art. S’Hort del Rei.
12.15-13.15 / 17.00-18.00: Ball de bot folk dance. Market area.
16.00 to 20.00: Guided tours of the Balearic Parliament.
Palma - Gastronomy
10.00 to 23.30: Balearic Islands Cuisine Show / Fair of Regional Houses. Sa Feixina Park.
10.00 to 20.00: Fair of Balearic DO (Designation of Origin) Products. Parc de la Mar.
Palma - Music
13.00: Tomeu Penya, Leonmanso, The MoonShine Band, La Guineu. Consolat de Mar.
14.00: Kinfumfa demons batucada. Market area.
16.00: Leonmanso. Sa Feixina Park.
18.00: The MoonShine Band. Sa Feixina Park.
19.00: Zarzuela is in the Air. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3.
21.00: Wacky Tobacco. Sa Feixina Park.
Palma - Sport
09.00: Cycling tour. From C. Antoni Maura.
10.00: Martial arts, slingshot. Parc de la Mar.
10.30: Wheelchair rugby. Passeig Born.
10.30: Chess. Plaça Major.
10.30 to 18.00: Yoga, popular games. Parc de la Mar.
11.00, 13.00, 14.00, 17.30: Minorca horses. Plaça Santa Catalina
16.00: Vela Latina sailing trophy. Cala Gamba.
16.00: Slingshot. Parc de la Mar.
16.30: Chess. Son Pardo Hippodrome.
Arenal (Llucmajor). 12.00: Roada - folk dance. Plaça Major.
Bunyola. 18.00: Folk dance. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.
Cala Millor. 19.30: Paolo Amedeo Corzani (Italian pianist); jazz, ballads. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Free; ticketib.com.
Campanet. 12.00: Xaranga concert from Els Forasters. Plaça Major.
Costitx. 19.30: ‘Les cançons de Samper’; Tomeu Moll-Mas (piano), Marta Bauzà (soprano). At the church.
Montuiri. 19.00: Folk dance. Plaça Dalt.
Palma. 16.30-23.30: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.
Sa Pobla. 12.00 / 18.00: Sa Rueta, children’s Carnival. Plaça Major.
Santanyi. 18.00: Folk dance. Plaça Rafalet.
