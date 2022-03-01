Palma - Children’s Activities

11.00: Party and concert with Maria Bimbolles and En Pinxo i en Panxo. Sa Feixina Park.

11.00 / 18.00: Magic show. Consolat de Mar.

11.00 to 18.00: Mini ponies. Plaça Santa Catalina.

12.00 to 18.00: Mini tennis and mini golf. S’Hort del Rei.

16.00: Magic show. Passeig Born.

17.30: Treasure hunt. Market area (Passeig Sagrera and surrounds).

Palma - Cultural

09.30 to 14.00: Visits to the Sant Carles Museum- Castle.

10.00-22.00: Balearic Islands market. Passeig Sagrera, C. Antoni Maura, C. Consolat, Plaça Drassanes, Sa Feixina Park.

10.00 to 19.00: Open day at the Consolat de Mar (Balearic government headquarters).

10.00 to 13.00: Guided tours of the Palacio de Congresos.

10.00 to 12.00: Es Baluard Museum visits.

10.00 to 18.00: Guided visits at the Palacio Almudaina.

10.30 to 12.30: World dance. Passeig Born.

11.00 to 19.00: Paintings and sculptures. Parc de la Mar.

11.00 to 14.00: Circ Stromboli. Passeig Born.

11.00 to 20.00: Pop art. S’Hort del Rei.

12.15-13.15 / 17.00-18.00: Ball de bot folk dance. Market area.

16.00 to 20.00: Guided tours of the Balearic Parliament.

Palma - Gastronomy

10.00 to 23.30: Balearic Islands Cuisine Show / Fair of Regional Houses. Sa Feixina Park.

10.00 to 20.00: Fair of Balearic DO (Designation of Origin) Products. Parc de la Mar.

Palma - Music

13.00: Tomeu Penya, Leonmanso, The MoonShine Band, La Guineu. Consolat de Mar.

14.00: Kinfumfa demons batucada. Market area.

16.00: Leonmanso. Sa Feixina Park.

18.00: The MoonShine Band. Sa Feixina Park.

19.00: Zarzuela is in the Air. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3.

21.00: Wacky Tobacco. Sa Feixina Park.

Palma - Sport

09.00: Cycling tour. From C. Antoni Maura.

10.00: Martial arts, slingshot. Parc de la Mar.

10.30: Wheelchair rugby. Passeig Born.

10.30: Chess. Plaça Major.

10.30 to 18.00: Yoga, popular games. Parc de la Mar.

11.00, 13.00, 14.00, 17.30: Minorca horses. Plaça Santa Catalina

16.00: Vela Latina sailing trophy. Cala Gamba.

16.00: Slingshot. Parc de la Mar.

16.30: Chess. Son Pardo Hippodrome.

Arenal (Llucmajor). 12.00: Roada - folk dance. Plaça Major.

Bunyola. 18.00: Folk dance. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Cala Millor. 19.30: Paolo Amedeo Corzani (Italian pianist); jazz, ballads. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Free; ticketib.com.

Campanet. 12.00: Xaranga concert from Els Forasters. Plaça Major.

Costitx. 19.30: ‘Les cançons de Samper’; Tomeu Moll-Mas (piano), Marta Bauzà (soprano). At the church.

Montuiri. 19.00: Folk dance. Plaça Dalt.

Palma. 16.30-23.30: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Sa Pobla. 12.00 / 18.00: Sa Rueta, children’s Carnival. Plaça Major.

Santanyi. 18.00: Folk dance. Plaça Rafalet.