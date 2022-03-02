Today, March 2
Palma. 16.30-23.30: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.
Palma. 20.00: Verdi - ‘Un Ballo in Maschera’ (’The Masked Ball’). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10 to 80 euros. teatreprincipal.com
Tomorrow, March 3
Palma. 16.30-23.30: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.
Palma. 18.30: Balearic Islands and Balearic Government Trotting Prizes. Son Pardo Hippodrome.
Palma. 19.00: Simfovents Palma; works by Börne and Ramsöe. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. palmacultura.com
Currently there are no comments.