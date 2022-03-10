March 10

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-13.30 / 16.00-19.00. Sant Marçal Showground.

Palma. 16.30-23.30: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra; Haydn, The Clock (Symphony No. 101), Richard Strauss, An Alpine Symphony. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 20.00: Paco de Lucía Festival - Niño de Elche (flamenco fusion with jazz and electronica). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. From 8 euros. teatreprincipal.com / festivalpacodeluciamallorca.com.

Puerto Portals. 18.00: Rally Clásico Puerto Portals - Section One from Puerto Portals and back via Es Capdella and Galilea. Arrival in Puerto Portals, 20.50. rallyislamallorca.com.

Tomorrow, March 11

Inca. 20.00: Miquel Serra - Mallorcan singer-songwriter with his band. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 10-15 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Palma. 11.00-19.00. A Labyrinth Walk for Peace in Ukraine. St Philip & St James Anglican Church (Carrer de Nuñez Balboa, 6). Son Armadans. Contact 694 486 631 or vivien.larkin1@gmail.com.

Palma. 16.30-01.00: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma. 20.00: Damià Timoner (guitar), Martí Llabrés (vocals). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 12 euros. palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 20.00: Paco de Lucía Festival - Israel Fernández (flamenco singer), Diego del Morao (guitar). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 25 euros. palmacultura.cat.

Puerto Portals. 08.30: Rally Clásico Puerto Portals - Section Two from Puerto Portals to Sa Calobra via Puigpunyent, Esporles. Ends 12.45 and restarts from Sa Calobra (return to Puerto Portals) at 15.30. Arrival in Puerto Portals, 17.30. rallyislamallorca.com.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Thursday S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Friday Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Save the date!

The Anglican Church in Palma Lent: On Saturdays 12, 19 and 26 March and April 9 “Finding a Voice”, a Lent course by Hilary Brand based on the film The King’s Speech. Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.

On Saturday, March 12 an international, eclectic mix of traditional, religious, modern and classical music by Coral Cant Arte choir with piano-director Francisco Bonnin at 19.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.