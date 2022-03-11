March 11

Inca. 20.00: Miquel Serra - Mallorcan singer-songwriter with his band. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 10-15 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-13.30 / 16.00-19.00. Sant Marçal Showground.

Palma. 11.00-19.00. A Labyrinth Walk for Peace in Ukraine. St Philip & St James Anglican Church (Carrer de Nuñez Balboa, 6). Son Armadans. Contact 694 486 631 or vivien.larkin1@gmail.com.

Palma. 16.30-01.00: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma. 20.00: Damià Timoner (guitar), Martí Llabrés (vocals). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 12 euros. palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 20.00: Paco de Lucía Festival - Israel Fernández (flamenco singer), Diego del Morao (guitar). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 25 euros. palmacultura.cat.

Puerto Portals. 08.30: Rally Clásico Puerto Portals - Section Two from Puerto Portals to Sa Calobra via Puigpunyent, Esporles. Ends 12.45 and restarts from Sa Calobra (return to Puerto Portals) at 15.30. Arrival in Puerto Portals, 17.30. rallyislamallorca.com.

Tomorrow, March 12

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church (Carrer de la Rectoria, 10). Free.

Alcudia. 20.00: Joan Dausà - Catalan singer-songwriter. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 22 euros. auditorialcudia.net / ticketib.com.



Inca. 20.00: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, Olivier Charlier (violin), Sebastià Pou (violin); Vivaldi Four Seasons and Concerto for Two Violins. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 5-20 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Manacor. 19.00: Cor de Cambra Ars Antiqua - Concert tribute to Jaume Santandreu Sureda, Manacor-born poet. Manacor Theatre, Avda. Parc, s/n, Manacor. Six euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-20.00; 17.00: Ball de bot folk dance. Sant Marçal Showground.

Palma. 11.00-01.00: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma. 17.30: La Bella y La Bestia (Beauty and the Beast) - Children’s musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 19.00: Concert. Coral CantArt. Francisco Bonnin (conductor). International. eclectic mix of traditional, religious, modern and classical music. Angican Church (Calle Nuñez de Balboa, 6) Son Armadans. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Paco de Lucía Festival - Rosario Guerrero (Rosario La Tremendita); contemporary flamenco guitar, singing. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 25 euros. palmacultura.cat.

Palmanyola, Fira Bona / Fira Cavall. 16.00-22.00: Artisans fair. 19.00: Horse procession. 20.00: Batucadas. 22.00: Demons’ correfoc.

Puerto Portals. 08.00: Rally Clásico Puerto Portals - Section Three from Puerto Portals to Formentor via Sineu, Santa Margalida, Pollensa, Lluc. Ends 14.15 and restarts from Formentor (return to Puerto Portals) at 16.00. Arrival in Puerto Portals, 18.00. rallyislamallorca.com.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Friday Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrio, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Saturday Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma: Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Save the date!

On Saturday, The Anglican Church in Palma Lent: On Saturdays 12, 19 and 26 March and April 9 “Finding a Voice”, a Lent course by Hilary Brand based on the film The King’s Speech. Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.