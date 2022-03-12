Saturday, March 12

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church (Carrer de la Rectoria, 10). Free.

Alcudia. 20.00: Joan Dausà - Catalan singer-songwriter. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 22 euros. auditorialcudia.net / ticketib.com.



Inca. 20.00: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, Olivier Charlier (violin), Sebastià Pou (violin); Vivaldi Four Seasons and Concerto for Two Violins. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 5-20 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Manacor. 19.00: Cor de Cambra Ars Antiqua - Concert tribute to Jaume Santandreu Sureda, Manacor-born poet. Manacor Theatre, Avda. Parc, s/n, Manacor. Six euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-20.00; 17.00: Ball de bot folk dance. Sant Marçal Showground.

Palma. 11.00-01.00: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma. 17.30: La Bella y La Bestia (Beauty and the Beast) - Children’s musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 19.00: Concert. Coral CantArt. Francisco Bonnin (conductor). International. eclectic mix of traditional, religious, modern and classical music. Angican Church (Calle Nuñez de Balboa, 6) Son Armadans. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Paco de Lucía Festival - Rosario Guerrero (Rosario La Tremendita); contemporary flamenco guitar, singing. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 25 euros. palmacultura.cat.

Palmanyola, Fira Bona / Fira Cavall. 16.00-22.00: Artisans fair. 19.00: Horse procession. 20.00: Batucadas. 22.00: Demons’ correfoc.

Puerto Portals. 08.00: Rally Clásico Puerto Portals - Section Three from Puerto Portals to Formentor via Sineu, Santa Margalida, Pollensa, Lluc. Ends 14.15 and restarts from Formentor (return to Puerto Portals) at 16.00. Arrival in Puerto Portals, 18.00. rallyislamallorca.com.

Sunday, March 13

Inca. 19.00: Bach As Seen By Anna Magdalena Bach - Fahmi Alqhai (viola de gamba), Tomeu Seguí (harpsichord), Caterina Alorda (actress as Bach’s wife, Anna Magdalena). Various works by Bach plus dramatic interpretation. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 10-15 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.



Manacor. 18.30: Gerónimo Rauch - Master of the Musicals; Argentine singer who has performed in various musicals, e.g. Phantom of the Opera. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril, s/n, Manacor. 10 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.



Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-20.00; 10.30: Ball de bot folk dance; 12.30: Marratxi Band of Music; 18.00: Folk dance. Sant Marçal Showground.



Palma. 11.00-23.30: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.



Palma. 17.30: La Bella y La Bestia (Beauty and the Beast) - Children’s musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.



Palma. 19.00: Paco de Lucía Festival - Miquel Fernández (El Yiyo); flamenco dance and music. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 25 euros. palmacultura.cat.



Palmanyola, Fira Bona / Fira Cavall. 09.00-18.00: Artisans fair. 10.00 / 11.30: Horse shows.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Friday Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma: Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Saturday Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Cami and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Save the date!

On Saturday, The Anglican Church in Palma Lent: On Saturdays 12, 19 and 26 March and April 9 “Finding a Voice”, a Lent course by Hilary Brand based on the film The King’s Speech. Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.