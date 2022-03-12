Saturday, March 12
Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church (Carrer de la Rectoria, 10). Free.
Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-20.00; 17.00: Ball de bot folk dance. Sant Marçal Showground.
Palma. 11.00-01.00: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.
Palma. 17.30: La Bella y La Bestia (Beauty and the Beast) - Children’s musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
Palma. 19.00: Concert. Coral CantArt. Francisco Bonnin (conductor). International. eclectic mix of traditional, religious, modern and classical music. Angican Church (Calle Nuñez de Balboa, 6) Son Armadans. Free.
Palma. 20.00: Paco de Lucía Festival - Rosario Guerrero (Rosario La Tremendita); contemporary flamenco guitar, singing. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 25 euros. palmacultura.cat.
Palmanyola, Fira Bona / Fira Cavall. 16.00-22.00: Artisans fair. 19.00: Horse procession. 20.00: Batucadas. 22.00: Demons’ correfoc.
Puerto Portals. 08.00: Rally Clásico Puerto Portals - Section Three from Puerto Portals to Formentor via Sineu, Santa Margalida, Pollensa, Lluc. Ends 14.15 and restarts from Formentor (return to Puerto Portals) at 16.00. Arrival in Puerto Portals, 18.00. rallyislamallorca.com.
Sunday, March 13
Markets: 08.00 to 13.00
Friday Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma: Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.
Saturday Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Cami and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).
Save the date!
On Saturday, The Anglican Church in Palma Lent: On Saturdays 12, 19 and 26 March and April 9 “Finding a Voice”, a Lent course by Hilary Brand based on the film The King’s Speech. Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.
