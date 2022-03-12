Sunday, March 13

Inca. 19.00: Bach As Seen By Anna Magdalena Bach - Fahmi Alqhai (viola de gamba), Tomeu Seguí (harpsichord), Caterina Alorda (actress as Bach’s wife, Anna Magdalena). Various works by Bach plus dramatic interpretation. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 10-15 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.



Manacor. 18.30: Gerónimo Rauch - Master of the Musicals; Argentine singer who has performed in various musicals, e.g. Phantom of the Opera. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril, s/n, Manacor. 10 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.



Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-20.00; 10.30: Ball de bot folk dance; 12.30: Marratxi Band of Music; 18.00: Folk dance. Sant Marçal Showground.



Palma. 11.00-23.30: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.



Palma. 17.30: La Bella y La Bestia (Beauty and the Beast) - Children’s musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.



Palma. 19.00: Paco de Lucía Festival - Miquel Fernández (El Yiyo); flamenco dance and music. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 25 euros. palmacultura.cat.



Palmanyola, Fira Bona / Fira Cavall. 09.00-18.00: Artisans fair. 10.00 / 11.30: Horse shows.

Tomorrow, March 14

Palma. 16.30-23.30: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma. 21.00: Los Nocheros - Argentine pop/folk group. Trui Theatre, Camí Son Rapinya 29. 38.50 euros. truiteatre.es / mallorcatickets.com.



Palma. 21.00: La Liga Santander - Real Mallorca v. Real Madrid. Son Moix Visit Mallorca Stadium, Can Valero. rcdmallorca.es. Tickets from 140 euros.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Sunday Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Cami and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Monday Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Save the date!

The Anglican Church in Palma Lent: On Saturdays 19 and 26 March and April 9 “Finding a Voice”, a Lent course by Hilary Brand based on the film The King’s Speech. Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.

The Anglican Church Holy Week. Palm Sunday (April 10). 11.00. Wednesday Holy Week (April 13). From 15.00 to 16.00. Stations of the Cross. Maundy Thursday (April 14). From 15.00 to 16.00. The Seven Actions and Holy Communion. Good Friday (April 15). From 14.00 to 15.00. The Seven Moments. Easter Sunday (April 17). From 07.00 to 08.00. Service of the new Fire and lighting of the Easter Candle. From 11.00 to 12.00. Easter Service.