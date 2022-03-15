Today, March 15

Palma. 17.00-23.00: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Tickets from 3 to 5 euros. There are two parking areas, food zones (with seating and tables) and public toilets. Easy access from the motorway. Opening hours: Monday to Thursday: 16.30 to 23.30; Friday and the day before a public holiday: 16.30 to 01.00; Saturday 11.00 to 01.00 and Sunday and public holidays from 11.00 to 23.30.

Palma. Music. 19:30. Rotting Christ. Es Gremi. Tickets 20 euros.

Palma. Music. 20.00. Rita Barber. Teatre Principal. Tickets 20 euros.

Tomorrow, March 16

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Tuesday Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Wednesday Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passeig Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Save the date!

The Anglican Church in Palma Lent: On Saturdays 19 and 26 March and April 9 “Finding a Voice”, a Lent course by Hilary Brand based on the film The King’s Speech. Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.

The Anglican Church Holy Week. Palm Sunday (April 10). 11.00. Wednesday Holy Week (April 13). From 15.00 to 16.00. Stations of the Cross. Maundy Thursday (April 14). From 15.00 to 16.00. The Seven Actions and Holy Communion. Good Friday (April 15). From 14.00 to 15.00. The Seven Moments. Easter Sunday (April 17). From 07.00 to 08.00. Service of the new Fire and lighting of the Easter Candle. From 11.00 to 12.00. Easter Service.