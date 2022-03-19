Welcome to the your What´s On Guide for this weekend. There is plenty happening from the Saint Patrick´s Day celebrations in Santa Ponsa tomorrow, to the funfair in Pama and to the Orange festival in Soller.

Today, March 19

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church (Carrer de la Rectoria, 10). Free.

Lloseta. 20.00. Traditional and folk music in Spanish. Orquestra Lauseta. Teatre (Carrer es Pou Nou, 1). 10 euros.

Palma. 11.00-23.30: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Tickets from 3 to 5 euros. There are two parking areas, food zones (with seating and tables) and public toilets. Easy access from the motorway. Opening hours: Monday to Thursday: 16.30 to 23.30; Friday and the day before a public holiday: 16.30 to 01.00; Saturday 11.00 to 01.00 and Sunday and public holidays from 11.00 to 23.30. You can get to the fair by bus (numbers 10 and 22). There is also a Metro (M1) and train (T2) service.

Palma. From 16.00 to 20.00. Electronic music. Defled, Emea and Synteck. La Misericordia - exhibition room, 3rd floor (Plaça de l’Hospital, 4). Free.

Palma. Palma Folk Series. 20.00. Band Qanarusa. Teatre Municipal Mar i Terra (Carrer de Sant Magí, 89). 12/10 euros at palmacultura.cat.

Palmanova. 22.00. Pop-punk music. La La Love You. Sala Palmanova (Carrer de Diego Salvà Lezaún, 2). 15 euros at notikumi.com.

Pollensa. 20.00. Lyrical concert. Katerina Kovanji (mezzosoprano), Joan Laínez (tenor) and Maria Victòria Cortès (piano). Sant Domingo cloister (Carrer de Guillem Cifre de Colonya, 10). Limited places. Tickets 15 euros at ticketib.com.

Santa Margalida. 20.00. Pop-rock music. IB3 presenter and actor David Ordinas. Auditorium (Plaça de s’Abeurador, 4).

Tomorrow, March 20

Sporting event in Palma

Tomorrow Palma will be holding its 10th 10km Puerto de Palma run at 10am and 29th Half Marathon Ciutat de Palma at 10.30. The race starts at the Avda. Antonio Maura, front gardens S’Hort del Rei.

The finish line is at the Parc de la Mar, in front of Palma Cathedral. The circuit is Paseo Marítimo, Paseo Sagrera and the Autovía de Levante. Be advised of road closures while the event takes place so if you plan on coming to Palma check for alternative routes.

Felanitx. 10.00. Lyrical concert. Katerina Kovanji (mezzosoprano), Joan Laínez (tenor) and Maria Victòria Cortès (piano). Conservatory (Carrer del Rector Planes, 38). Limited places. Tickets 15 euros at ticketib.com.

Palma. 19.00. Queen tribute. Symphonic Rhapsody of Queen. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). From 40 euros at auditorium.com.

Palma. 19.30. Classical music. Fundació Studium Aureum. Conservatory (C/ d’Alfons el Magnànim, 64). 20 euros at ticketib.com.

Porreres. 20.00. Traditional and folk music in Spanish. Orquestra Lauseta. Municipal Auditorium (Carrer d’en Cerdà, 21). 7 euros at ticketib.com.

Santa Ponsa gears up for Saint Patrick’s Festival tomorrow

Here is the programme of events:

10.00 to 18.00: Market

10.00 to 18.00: Children’s games

11.00 to 14.00: Children’s activities at the Plaza de la Pinada

11.00 to 19.00: Stage performances:

11.00: Irish music Gee C plays

11.15: Top Dance group

12.10: Children introduce St Patrick’s Story

Gee C opens with a few songs

12.30: Liam Live sings

13.30: Apple and the Pips

14.10: Zumba Irish Dancing girls

14.40: Mick the Fiddler and Sineád

15.30: The Red Suns

16.40: Abba Tribute

17.30: The Raggle Taggle Gypsies

18.15: Gee C singalong songs

18.30: The Raggle Taggle Gypsies end the show

12.00 and 14.00: Street parade

Location: Gran Via Puig de Galatzo (see map)

Saturday Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma: Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Sunday Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Cami and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Save the date!

The Anglican Church in Palma Lent: On Saturdays 19 and 26 March and April 9 “Finding a Voice”, a Lent course by Hilary Brand based on the film The King’s Speech. Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.

The Anglican Church Holy Week. Palm Sunday (April 10). 11.00. Wednesday Holy Week (April 13). From 15.00 to 16.00. Stations of the Cross. Maundy Thursday (April 14). From 15.00 to 16.00. The Seven Actions and Holy Communion. Good Friday (April 15). From 14.00 to 15.00. The Seven Moments. Easter Sunday (April 17). From 07.00 to 08.00. Service of the new Fire and lighting of the Easter Candle. From 11.00 to 12.00. Easter Service.

The Anglican Church Holy Week in Puerto Pollensa. Tuesday(April 12) at 19.00 -Jesus the Game Changer Course. Maundy Thursday (April 14). 19.00 Agape Meal. Good Friday (April 15). From 12.00 to 15.00. Easter vigil with songs and Video Presentation from The Gospel of John to finish. 19.00. Seven Last Words Service. Easter Sunday (April 17). 11.00. Easter Celebration with Holy Communion. St Andrews Church (Carrer de Mestral, 4) in Puerto Pollensa.

Charity fun afternoon on Friday, March 25 from 14.00 at The Hideaway Restaurant (Club del Sol Resort & Spa -Carrer Club Sol Puerto, 13) in Pollensa. Live music, buffet, grand prize draw and much more. Organised by the Cancer Support Group.

Charity concert on Saturday, March 26. Capriccio String Quartet (María Luisa Payers - violin, Christine Schedukat - violin, Junko Juroki - viola and Ella Mikhaylenko - cello). Works by Joseph Haydn to be performed. Sant Domingo cloister in Pollensa. Donations for the victims of gender violence. Organised by the North Mallorca Lions. Free entrance.