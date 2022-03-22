Welcome to the your What's On Guide for this week.

Today, March 22

Palma. 16.30-23.30: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Tickets from 3 to 5 euros. There are two parking areas, food zones (with seating and tables) and public toilets. Easy access from the motorway. Opening hours: Monday to Thursday: 16.30 to 23.30; Friday and the day before a public holiday: 16.30 to 01.00; Saturday 11.00 to 01.00 and Sunday and public holidays from 11.00 to 23.30. You can get to the fair by bus (numbers 10 and 22). There is also a Metro (M1) and train (T2) service.

Palma. 20.00. “Alanaire: MDMAR + Maria Hein”. Teatre Principal (Plaza de Weyler, 3). 8/20 euros.

Soller. Orange Fair. Soller, Puerto Soller and Fornalutx. Info: www.firataronjasoller.com (until April 3).

Tomorrow, March 23

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch. Parish church (Plaça Major, 31). Free.

Markets ( 8AM - 1 PM)

Tuesday Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Wednesday Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passeig Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Save the date!

The Anglican Church in Palma Lent: On Saturdays March 26 and April 9 “Finding a Voice”, a Lent course by Hilary Brand based on the film The King’s Speech. Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.

The Anglican Church Holy Week. Palm Sunday (April 10). 11.00. Wednesday Holy Week (April 13). From 15.00 to 16.00. Stations of the Cross. Maundy Thursday (April 14). From 15.00 to 16.00. The Seven Actions and Holy Communion. Good Friday (April 15). From 14.00 to 15.00. The Seven Moments. Easter Sunday (April 17). From 07.00 to 08.00. Service of the new Fire and lighting of the Easter Candle. From 11.00 to 12.00. Easter Service.

The Anglican Church Holy Week in Puerto Pollensa. Tuesday(April 12) at 19.00 -Jesus the Game Changer Course. Maundy Thursday (April 14). 19.00 Agape Meal. Good Friday (April 15). From 12.00 to 15.00. Easter vigil with songs and Video Presentation from The Gospel of John to finish. 19.00. Seven Last Words Service. Easter Sunday (April 17). 11.00. Easter Celebration with Holy Communion. St Andrews Church (Carrer de Mestral, 4) in Puerto Pollensa.

Charity fun afternoon on Friday, March 25 from 14.00 at The Hideaway Restaurant (Club del Sol Resort & Spa -Carrer Club Sol Puerto, 13) in Pollensa. Live music, buffet, grand prize draw and much more. Organised by the Cancer Support Group.

Charity concert on Saturday, March 26. Capriccio String Quartet (María Luisa Payers - violin, Christine Schedukat - violin, Junko Juroki - viola and Ella Mikhaylenko - cello). Works by Joseph Haydn to be performed. Sant Domingo cloister in Pollensa. Donations for the victims of gender violence. Organised by the North Mallorca Lions. Free entrance.