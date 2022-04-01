Welcome to your What's On Guide for this Friday.

Friday, April 1

Palma. 11.00-01.00: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Tickets from 3 to 5 euros. There are two parking areas, food zones (with seating and tables) and public toilets. Easy access from the motorway. Opening hours: Monday to Thursday: 16.30 to 23.30; Friday and the day before a public holiday: 16.30 to 01.00; Saturday 11.00 to 01.00 and Sunday and public holidays from 11.00 to 23.30. You can get to the fair by bus (numbers 10 and 22). There is also a Metro (M1) and train (T2) service. Runs until April 24.

Palma. 18.00 and 21.30. Musical. Ghost. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). Tickets from 39 euros. Also on Saturday at the same times and Sunday at 18.00.

Palma. 19.30. Easter Concert. Violinists Soriana Ivaniv and leah Wolfre García; viola Marta Hatler, cellist Sureymis Tapanes and mezzosoprano Waltraud Mucher. Sant NIcolau church (Carrer d’Orfila, 2 ). Tickets 12 euros at ticketib.com. 7 euros for under 18 years.

Saturday, April 2

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church (Carrer de la Rectoria, 10). Free.

Alaro. 19.00. Women music and dance event. Cap&Coda, Hato Gató, Majava and Pluma. At the square. Free.

Andratx. Fair. 16.00. Carriage Hitching Contest. Calle de Son Lluis. 21.00. 13th Rutapa. Plaça Espanya . Musical performances: 20.00 to 22.00. Barrilete Cósmico; 22.00 to 00.00 Dr Funkensteín and 00.00 to 02.00. Tardes de Café.

Arta. 19.00. Charity concert for Ukraine. “Cantam per la Pau” (We Sing for Peace). Aquatrevus, (choir) Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Virginia Bordal (singer), Gudrun Shade (singer), Marisa Rojas (singer), Andreu Galmés (guitar) and Dave Rope (guitar). Teatre (C. de Ciutat, 1). Tickets 10 euros.

Calvia. 21.00. Festa Quintos 2002. Xot Rock. Church square. Plus other musical performances, workshops, traditional games and local food and drink as part of Calvia’s Sheep and Goat Fair which takes part next weekend.

Inca. 12.00. Easter concert. Agrupació musical Joventut Inc. Plaça d’Espanya. Free.

Palma. From 9.00 to 21.00. Charity swim for Ukrainian refugees. Municipal swimming pool of Son Hugo (Carrer de la Concòrdia, s/n). Donations from 5 euros. Register at sportmaniacs.com.

Palma. 10.00. Music. Students from the Yamaha School and Funky Paella Selecta. Plaça Barcelona. Free. Also second hand market from 10.00 to 15.00 with over 50 stalls with clothes, books, records, antiques and vintage decoration.

Palma. 19.00. Music. Trio Cornucòpia. Museu de Mallorca (Carrer de la Portella, 5). Free. Info and reservations at museudemallorca@dgcultur.caib or 971 177 838. Works by Mozart and Mercè Pons to be performed.

Palma. 19.30. Blues, jazz and international pop music. “Do it for the kids!” with Ziggy Walrus. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre (Carrer de la Concepció, 12). 15 euros. Charity concert in aid of Fundación Rana.

Pollensa. 19.00. Easter Concert. Violinists Soriana Ivaniv and leah Wolfre García; viola Marta Hatler, cellist Sureymis Tapanes and mezzosoprano Waltraud Mucher. Sant Jordi Oratory (Carrer de Sant Jordi, 35). 15 euros at the box office, 12 euros at ticketib.es and 7 euros for under 18 years.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch.

Soller. Orange fair. From 10.00 to 16.00. Plaça Constitució. Exhibition, market, sale of products and tasting of products make with oranges and citric fruits. 3 euros. 10.00. Showcooking at the Botanical Gardens. Price 20 euros. Register www.jardibotanicsoller.org. 12.30. Music. Els Valencians. From 14.00 to 16.00. Children’s workshop. Pl. Constitució. From 19.00. Live music with Debaix and Old Noise.

Markets ( 8AM - 1 PM)

Friday Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrio, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Saturday Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma: Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Save the date!

The Anglican Church in Palma Lent: On Saturdays March 26 and April 9 “Finding a Voice”, a Lent course by Hilary Brand based on the film The King’s Speech. Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.

The Anglican Church Holy Week. Palm Sunday (April 10). 11.00. Wednesday Holy Week (April 13). From 15.00 to 16.00. Stations of the Cross. Maundy Thursday (April 14). From 15.00 to 16.00. The Seven Actions and Holy Communion. Good Friday (April 15). From 14.00 to 15.00. The Seven Moments. Easter Sunday (April 17). From 07.00 to 08.00. Service of the new Fire and lighting of the Easter Candle. From 11.00 to 12.00. Easter Service.

The Anglican Church Holy Week in Puerto Pollensa. Tuesday (April 12) at 19.00 -Jesus the Game Changer Course. Maundy Thursday (April 14). 19.00 Agape Meal. Good Friday (April 15). From 12.00 to 15.00. Easter vigil with songs and Video Presentation from The Gospel of John to finish. 19.00. Seven Last Words Service. Easter Sunday (April 17). 11.00. Easter Celebration with Holy Communion. St Andrews Church (Carrer de Mestral, 4) in Puerto Pollensa.