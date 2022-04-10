Today on the island there are several fairs taking place: Calvia village, Puerto Alcudia, Santa Eugenia and Santa Margalida. Also there are two sporting events in Pollensa (Half Marathon) and Portocolom (Triathlon). Don't forget Palma will also be having their Easter processions today and tomorrow. See below for the routes.

Today, April 10

Calvia. Sheep and Goat Fair. From 9.00 animal exhibition at the church square and Carrer Costeta de la Musica. Arts and crafts market on the following streets: Major, Jaume III and Plaça de la Vila. At 10.30 storytelling at Can Verger. At 11am parade by the giant figures. At 11.30 tasting of different cheeses and lamb meat. Plaça de la Vila. 11.30. Sheep shearing contest. Town hall square. 1.30pm animation by the Dixeland band McAgon’Day. From 1.30pm food and drink at the Plaça de les Collidores d’Olivia. At 4pm. Circ Stromboli at the Plaça de la Vila. Until 7pm “tardeo” at participating village bars.

Palma. 11.00 to 23.30. Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Tickets from 3 to 5 euros. There are two parking areas, food zones (with seating and tables) and public toilets. Easy access from the motorway. Opening hours: Monday to Thursday: 16.30 to 23.30; Friday and the day before a public holiday: 16.30 to 01.00; Saturday 11.00 to 01.00 and Sunday and public holidays from 11.00 to 23.30. You can get to the fair by bus (numbers 10 and 22). There is also a Metro (M1) and train (T2) service. Runs until April 24.

Palma. 18.00. Easter Concert. Cors del Teatre Principal de Palma (The Choirs of the Teatre Principal de Palma) and Acadèmia 1830 will perform a classic for this time of year in the theatre’s Sala Gran - Rossini’s Stabat Mater. Teatre Principal ((C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Tickets 8 to 20 euros.

Palma. 19.00. Music. SOM Charity Concert for Ukraine. Palacio de Congresos (Carrer de Felicià Fuster, 2). 10 euros. Performances by Núria Fergó, Antón Cortés, Anegats, Lara Pons, Jaume Simó, David Ordines, Jaume Anglada , Cap · pela, Glosadors de Mallorca , Jaume Fuster, Xavi Canyelles, Rosa de Lima, Màgic Cloquell, Agustin Martinez ” El Casta ”, Damià Timoner and Marti Llabres.

Pollensa. 9.30. Half Marathon. Poliesportiu Municipal de Pollensa (Ctra. Pollença-Palma, km. 52,7). 9.30. 10km Mar Hotels Playa Mar & Spa and 9.35 5km Colonya Correm per la Igualtat. Regiser here http://www.mitjamaratopollensa.net/mitja/

Portocolom. Triathlon. There are two distances. Distance 55.5: 500 metres swimming, 50 km cycling, 5 km running and Distance 111: It is the queen test with 1 kilometre of swimming, 100 km of cycling and 10 km of foot race. Times as follows: 7:30 to 8:15 Access to Transition area for 111 athletes (no check-in available); 8:45 Start 111 - Elite femenine; 8:48 Start 111 - Elite masculine; 8:51 Start 111 - Rolling Start; 9:30 to 10:30 Access to Transition area for 55.5 athletes (no check-in available); 11:00 Start 55.5 - Rolling Start; 15:30 Awards ceremony; 14:30 to 16:30 Check out of BoxesFor more information visit https://www.triathlonportocolom.net. Be advised of road closures.

Puerto Alcudia. Fira Nàutica i Mostra Gastronòmica de la Sípia (Boat show and cuttlefish gastronomy). From 10.00. 13.00. Performance by the group Embat. 13.30. Fideua of cuttlefish. Pier. 17.00: Children and youth schools of ball de bot (Alcudia and Muro) and Sarau Alcudienc.

Porto Cristo. 19.00. Easter Concert. DaBraccio Quartet. Culture Centre (Carrer de Muntaner, 45).

Santa Eugenia. Fair. 8.00. Opening. Exhibition of sheep, shepherd dogs, agriculture machinery, arts and crafts and much more. From 10.00 to 13.00. At school courtyard children activities. From 10.30 to 13.30. Workshop at Carrer Joseph Balaguer. 17.30. Folk dances. School courtyard.

Santa Margalida. Fair. 9.00. Opening of the 37th Edition of the fair and 9th Edition of the Almond Exhibition. Exhibition of agriculture and machinery and sale of products regarding the almond. Plaça de la Vila. Cars exhibition at Carrer Joan Monjo i Miquel Ordines. 10.30. Storytelling for 0-6 years. Plaça de la Vila. 11.00. Equestrian show. S’Abeurador. 17.00. Magic and humour show “Flower Power” and Magic by Berni & Mimi. Plaça de la Vila.18.30. Folk dances by the Esclafits i Castanyets. Plaça de la Vila. 19.00. Palm blessing. Church square.

Ses Salines. 18.00. Easter concert. Auditorium S’Esponja (Carrer la Pau). Tickets 5 euros.

Tomorrow, April 11

Palma. 20.30. Music. Symphony Orchestra, University Choir, M. Bauzá and I Galán. Palma Cathedral. 10/30 euros at ticketib.com.

Daily markets (08.00 to 13.00)

Sunday Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Monday Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Easter events

Palma will have Easter processions both Sunday and Monday. See above routes.

The Anglican Church in Palma Lent: Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.

The Anglican Church Holy Week. Palm Sunday (April 10). 11.00. Wednesday Holy Week (April 13). From 15.00 to 16.00. Stations of the Cross. Maundy Thursday (April 14). From 15.00 to 16.00. The Seven Actions and Holy Communion. Good Friday (April 15). From 14.00 to 15.00. The Seven Moments. Easter Sunday (April 17). From 07.00 to 08.00. Service of the new Fire and lighting of the Easter Candle. From 11.00 to 12.00. Easter Service.

The Anglican Church Holy Week in Puerto Pollensa. Tuesday(April 12) at 19.00 -Jesus the Game Changer Course. Maundy Thursday (April 14). 19.00 Agape Meal. Good Friday (April 15). From 12.00 to 15.00. Easter vigil with songs and Video Presentation from The Gospel of John to finish. 19.00. Seven Last Words Service. Easter Sunday (April 17). 11.00. Easter Celebration with Holy Communion. St Andrews Church (Carrer de Mestral, 4) in Puerto Pollensa.

Easter Sunday Lunch. April 17. Anglican Church Fundraiser. At the Gardens at the Araxa Hotel (Carrer Pilar Juncosa, 2) Son Armadans in Palma. At 13.30. Includes three courses, wine, beer, water or refreshment. Prize for the Best Easter Bonnet. Contact Nita at nitateamwork@yahoo.co.uk, 971 707 444 / 678956655 or Judy secretaryanglicanpalma@gmail.com and 971 737 279. Price 26 euros.