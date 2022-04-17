Today, April 17

Deya. 18.00. Easter concert. The Cassetes, Ipops and DJ Raccoon. Joan Mas Amphitheatre (Carrer Pintor Sanjuan, 2). Free.

Lloret de Vistalegre. 13.00. Piano recital. Jan Gerdes. Son Bauló (Camí de Son Bauló). 18 euros. Works by Bach, Mompou, Chopin, John Cage and others.

Montuiri. 12.30. Classical muisc. Montuiri’s Band of Music. Plaça Major. Free.

Muro. 20.30: Concert - Josep Leonhart: Josep Julià (guitar and vocals), Joan Tugores (guitar), Miquel Femenias (drums), Sebastià Llinares (bass and piano), Sara Reus (vocals). Muro Municipal Theatre, C. Joan Carles I, 27. Free.

Palma. 11.00 to 23.30. Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Tickets from 3 to 5 euros. There are two parking areas, food zones (with seating and tables) and public toilets. Easy access from the motorway. Opening hours: Monday to Thursday: 16.30 to 23.30; Friday and the day before a public holiday: 16.30 to 01.00; Saturday 11.00 to 01.00 and Sunday and public holidays from 11.00 to 23.30. You can get to the fair by bus (numbers 10 and 22). There is also a Metro (M1) and train (T2) service. Runs until Sunday, April 24.

Palmanyola. 17.00. Techo music. Adam Beyer, Tania Vulcano, Nuke, Cesar Almena, Manu Sanchez, Kiko Fernandez, Mike Mauri and Javitoh. Son Amar (Carretera Palma-Soller). From 23 euros.

Easter Mass, Resurrection

Alcudia. 11.45: Procession from the town hall, followed by mass.

Campanet. 12.00: Procession (Plaça Major), followed by mass.

Can Picafort. 11.30: Procession and then mass.

Muro. 11.30: Procession, mass, Miquel Tortell Choir.

Palma. The Anglican Church Holy Week. Easter Sunday (April 17). From 07.00 to 08.00. Service of the new Fire and lighting of the Easter Candle. From 11.00 to 12.00. Easter Service. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.

Palma. 10.15. Easter Sunday mass. Palma Cathedral.

Pollensa. 11.30: Procession, followed by mass of the Resurrection.

Puerto Alcudia. 10.00 and 19.30, Mass.

Puerto Pollensa. 10.00, Mass.

Puerto Pollensa. The Anglican Church Holy Week in Puerto Pollensa. Easter Sunday (April 17). 11.00. Easter Celebration with Holy Communion. St Andrews Church (Carrer de Mestral, 4) in Puerto Pollensa.

Sa Pobla. 08.30: Procession and then mass.



Tomorrow, April 18

Campanet. Easter and Sant Jordi fiestas. 08.30: Procession of the “quintos”. Plaça Major. 14.00: Barbecue. Sant Miquel. Five euros, tickets from the town hall. 16.30: Walk to Gabellí Petit; snacks on arrival. One euro, tickets from the town hall. 20.00: Concert by Jaume Tugores at the Sant Miquel Hermitage.



Muro. Pancaritat at the Sant Vicenç Hermitage. 10.00: Firing of rockets and start of the pilgrimage from Avda. Santa Catalina Thomàs. 11.00: Mass. 12.00: Children’s entertainment with Cucorba. 16.00: Folk dance, Revetla d’Algebelí.



Pollensa. Pancaritat at the Puig Maria Sanctuary. 11.30: Mass, Aires de la Cala folk dance, Xeremier Orats pipers. 12.30: Games. 13.00: Refreshments. 14.00: Arròs brut lunch.

Daily markets (8.00 to 13.00)

Sunday Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Monday Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Save the date!

Fancy a game of footie? It’s all for a good cause. There is a Charity football match, on Saturday April 23 at the Son Ferrer Football Club, from 12.00 to 14.00 with a BBQ after. Everyone is welcome and if you would like to play, please see the details in the poster. We will be raising money for some good causes; Street Angels, Yachting Gives Back and the Cancer Support Group Mallorca. If you want to play then you can hop on a team. Details on the poster.

Magalluf is holding their Half Matharon Saturday, April 23. The HALF MARATHON MAGALUF offers you a fully urban courses located between Magalluf and Palmanova. Coastal landscapes and incredible pedestrian walkways are the protagonists of the courses. After your great race for a courses with really fast sections (in addition to others with more difficulty) awaits you an amazing finish line, located in the amazing Magaluf Athletics track. Races: 21km race (18.00 to 20.00) 10km race (18.00 to 20.00); Kids run race (Friday,April 22 from 17.30 to 18.30). Still time to sign up. Check here. https://maratonmagaluf.com/en/

Palma International Boat Show is coming on Thursday, April 28 until Sunday, May 1. Opening hours: from 10.00 to 20.00 at the Moll Vell (La Llonja area). Tickets are from 10 euros (1 day) to 25 euros (for the four days) at https://www.entradas.com/artist/palma-international-boat-show/. Masks are mandatory. For further information check out https://palmainternationalboatshow.com

Do you want to join a choir? The Voices of Mallorca Collective Contemporary Choir are currently preparing for a show on May 1 for a fundraising event and will also be filming and performing next month to raise funds for Help Ukraine Emergency. The choir sessions are Tuesdays at 19.30 in Buenavida. They are planning to record a song and release it to send a message of peace and raise funds to help those in need across Ukraine. You can contact them on 650 39 58 19.

On Sunday, May 15 Charity Walk “Walk for those who can’t” at 12.00 organised by the Rotary Club Calvià International. Gathering Sa Vinya in Calvia. Hike at the foot of the Tramuntana Mountains in aid of the non-profit organisation ASDICA. BBQ and entertainment by Izzy after the walk. Tickets 15 euros (adults) and 10 euros (children) at rotarycalvia.com.