This week on the island there are several fairs taking place: Pollensa, Porreres and Muro (awaiting info) and also let's not forget Magalluf is holding their Half Marathon. See below for all the details.

Today, April 19

Alcudia. Pancaritat at La Victoria. 13.00: Eucharist; 14.00: Paella, eight euros.

Campanet. Easter and Sant Jordi fiestas. 10.00: Procession of Holy Christ. Plaça Major. 11.00: Mass at Sant Miquel. 12.00: Games and folk dance. 14.00: Rice lunch. Sant Miquel. Eight euros, tickets from the town hall. 16.00: Children’s entertainment. 17.00: Climbing of the pine.

Palma. 16.30 to 23.30. Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Tickets from 3 to 5 euros. There are two parking areas, food zones (with seating and tables) and public toilets. Easy access from the motorway. Opening hours: Monday to Thursday: 16.30 to 23.30; Friday and the day before a public holiday: 16.30 to 01.00; Saturday 11.00 to 01.00 and Sunday and public holidays from 11.00 to 23.30. You can get to the fair by bus (numbers 10 and 22). There is also a Metro (M1) and train (T2) service. Runs until April 24.

Sa Pobla. Pancaritat at Crestatx. 09.00: Ringing of bells from Sant Antoni Church, pilgrimage to Crestatx. 10.45: Concert - Sa Pobla Choir. 11.30: Mass. 12.30: Children’s festival. 15.30: ‘Jewel’ races. 17.45: Release of doves, rockets. 18.00: Return to Sa Pobla. 19.30: Folk dance, Marjal en Festa, Es Revetlers. In Plaça Major.

Tomorrow, April 20

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch.

Thursday, April 21

Palma. 19.00. Chamber music series. Marc Alomar (cellist) and Neus Estarellas (piano). Can Balaguer (Calle de la Unió, 3). Free with prior reservation.

Palma. 20.00. Classical music. Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Soloist pianist Bhzod Abduraimov and conductor Pablo Mielgo. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School . Tickets 30 euros at tickets.janto.es

Friday, April 22

Palma. 21.00. Concert. Sergio Dalma. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). Tickets from 36 euros at https://auditoriumpalma.koobin.com. Also on Saturday, April 23 at 21.00.

Pollensa. Feria de Abril. 19.45: Procession by the Band of Cornets and Drummers. 20.00: Reception, opening address, opening of the fair, music from Alborea. Can Conill, C. Cecili Metel. 22.00: DJ Colomar.

Sa Pobla. Correllengua. 18.30: Arrival of the flame. Plaça Major. 19.15: Xerebiols pipers. 20.30: Folk dance, Marjal en Festa. 23.00: Demons’ correfoc, Albopàs demons and drummers and Bruixes de Mallorca.

Soller. 20.00. 9th Classical Nights Tramuntana Festival. Ensemble Tramuntana. Joseph HaydnThe seven last words of Christ. Escolapias Chapel (Carrer de Batac, 25). Tickets 15 euros, students 10 euros and under 12 years are free. On Saturday, April 23 they perform at Sant Felip Neri church at 20.00. Same programme.

Saturday, April 23

Alcudia. 20.00: Fifth Balearic Islands Orchestral Encounter - Titan, Mahler Symphony No. 1. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros; ticketib.com.

Campanet. Sant Jordi. 10.00: Book market. Gift of a rose for every book bought. Plaça Major.

Muro. 17.30: Miquel Tortell Festival - Young musicians: Esperança Recio Tugores, Ricardo Duarte Castillo, Valentin Moldovan Toni. Convent Church, Plaça Convent. 19.00: Day of the Angel - Mass for Sant Francesc de Paula; Miquel Tortell Choir. Santa Anna Church. 20.30: Tiempos de Amor - The best Broadway love songs. Muro Municipal Theatre, C. Joan Carles I, 27. Eight euros; ticketib.com.

Pollensa. Feria de Abril. 13.00: Opening of the fair. Can Conill, C. Cecili Metel. 20.30: Music from Oxalis. 22.00: DJs Tocats d’Ala.

Pollensa. Sant Jordi. 09.00: Books and roses market. Plaça Vella. 09.15: Xeremier Orats pipers. 18.00: Circo Activo. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Free; ticketib.com.

Sa Pobla. Correllengua. 21.00: Children’s night of fire - The Flame; Albopàs School of Batucada. Plaça Major.

Sa Pobla. 16.00: Sa Llego race and solidarity walk - Sa Pobla with Ukraine. From Plaça Concordia. Registrations, elitechip.net

Sunday, April 24

Paguera. 19.00. Children’s musicl. “La Bella y La Bestia, el musical”. Auditorium (C/ Pins, 17). From 5 euros.

Palma. 18.00. Children’s musical. “El Rey León, el musical” (The Lion King). Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent).

Pollensa. Feria de Abril. 11.00: Opening of the fair. Can Conill, C. Cecili Metel.12.00: Rociera mass.14.00: Noodles lunch. Eight euros; tickets from Bar L’Aturada (C. Cecili Metel 60). Closes around 21.00.

Pollensa. Sant Jordi. 10.00: Books and roses market. Plaça Vella. 17.00: Procession - Esbart de Sant Jordi giants and bigheads.

Porreres. Agriculture and Ecological Day. From 9.00 to 16.00. Sale and exhibition of products at the centre of the village. From 10.00 to 12.00. Wine tasting. Different routes and stands. 10.00 and 15.00. Artisan chocolate tasting Bean to Bar. Chocolates Maüa stand. Limited places. Registrationg required at https://forms.gle/iQZ6vckK1J2ubdmeA. 10.30 and 12.30. Parade by AnimaladA. 11.00. Tea and bread tastings. Plaça de la Vila. 12.00. Vegetarian showcooking. From 10.00 to 15.00. Children’s activities and show. Church esplanade.

Save the date!

Fancy a game of footie? It’s all for a good cause. There is a Charity football match, on Saturday April 23 at the Son Ferrer Football Club, from 12.00 to 14.00 with a BBQ after. Everyone is welcome and if you would like to play, please see the details in the poster. We will be raising money for some good causes; Street Angels, Yachting Gives Back and the Cancer Support Group Mallorca. If you want to play then you can hop on a team. Details on the poster.

Magalluf is holding their Half Matharon Saturday, April 23. The HALF MARATHON MAGALUF offers you a fully urban courses located between Magalluf and Palmanova. Coastal landscapes and incredible pedestrian walkways are the protagonists of the courses. After your great race for a courses with really fast sections (in addition to others with more difficulty) awaits you an amazing finish line, located in the amazing Magaluf Athletics track. Races: 21km race (18.00 to 20.00) 10km race (18.00 to 20.00); Kids run race (Friday,April 22 from 17.30 to 18.30). Still time to sign up. Check here. https://maratonmagaluf.com/en/

Palma International Boat Show is coming on Thursday, April 28 until Sunday, May 1. Opening hours: from 10.00 to 20.00 at the Moll Vell (La Llonja area). Tickets are from 10 euros (1 day) to 25 euros (for the four days) at https://www.entradas.com/artist/palma-international-boat-show/. Masks are mandatory. For further information check out https://palmainternationalboatshow.com

Do you want to join a choir? The Voices of Mallorca Collective Contemporary Choir are currently preparing for a show on May 1 for a fundraising event and will also be filming and performing next month to raise funds for Help Ukraine Emergency. The choir sessions are Tuesdays at 19.30 in Buenavida. They are planning to record a song and release it to send a message of peace and raise funds to help those in need across Ukraine. You can contact them on 650 39 58 19.

On Sunday, May 15 Charity Walk “Walk for those who can’t” at 12.00 organised by the Rotary Club Calvià International. Gathering Sa Vinya in Calvia. Hike at the foot of the Tramuntana Mountains in aid of the non-profit organisation ASDICA. BBQ and entertainment by Izzy after the walk. Tickets 15 euros (adults) and 10 euros (children) at rotarycalvia.com.

Daily markets (From 8.00 to 13.00)

MONDAY Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

TUESDAY Alcudia, s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), s’Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Pina, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

WEDNESDAY Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

THURSDAY S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

FRIDAY Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

SATURDAY Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas (runs from April to October), Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

SUNDAY Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).