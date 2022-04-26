Today, April 26

Palma. 19.00. PalmaDansa: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre. CaixaForum (Plaza de Weyler, 3). 6 euros.

Tomorrow, April 27

Palma. 20.00. Benefit concert for the peace. Capella Mallorquina, Blauets de Lluc, Two Tenors, Ben Trempats, Joan Xanguito, Pep Suasi, Jaume Anglada, Miquela Lladó, Sergio Bustos and Anna Pcornell, Roger Pistola, Miquel Serra, Victor Uris, Petit, Carmen Jaime, Blai Vidal, Al Mayurca, Peligrosos Gentlemen, Tom Trovador, Aina Zanoguera and Tomeu Quetgles. Palma’s Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Tickets from 8 euros.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch.

Thursday, April 28

Palma. Palma International Boat Show - 10.00-20.00. Moll Vell. 10 euros; entradas.com / palmainternationalboatshow.com. Masks are mandatory.

Palma. 19.00. Music. Miramar Ensemble. Can Balaguer (Calle de la Unió, 3). Free with booking at canbalaguer@palma.cat.

Palma. 20.00. Music. Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School. Tickets 30 euros. Soloist pianist Stephen Waarts. Works by Korngold, Mendelssohn and Strauss. Conductor Marcus Bosch.

Save the date!

Puerto Portals Farmers’ Market. On April 29, 30 and May 1 . Located on the boulevard of the port from 11.00 to 19.00 with food, island crafts, plants, ceramics... Experience the culture of the island at the Farmers’ Market.

House of Son Amar is returning with their new show Exhibit 2.0 on Saturday, April 30 and runs until October 1. For further information visit www.sonamar.com.

Do you want to join a choir? The Voices of Mallorca Collective Contemporary Choir are currently preparing for a show on May 1 for a fundraising event and will also be filming and performing next month to raise funds for Help Ukraine Emergency. The choir sessions are Tuesdays at 19.30 in Buenavida. They are planning to record a song and release it to send a message of peace and raise funds to help those in need across Ukraine. You can contact them on 650 39 58 19.

On Sunday, May 15 Charity Walk “Walk for those who can’t” at 12.00 organised by the Rotary Club Calvià International. Gathering Sa Vinya in Calvia. Hike at the foot of the Tramuntana Mountains in aid of the non-profit organisation ASDICA. BBQ and entertainment by Izzy after the walk. Tickets 15 euros (adults) and 10 euros (children) at rotarycalvia.com.

Daily markets (8.00 to 13.00)

WEDNESDAY: Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

THURSDAY: S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

FRIDAY: Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).